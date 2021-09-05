Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland girls school confirms student tests positive

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain.

Auckland's Diocesan School For Girls has become the 13th school to be linked to the current Delta outbreak.

An email sent to parent's on Friday confirmed a Year 7 student had tested positive for Covid-19 and was infectious on August 17.

However, this means the two-week exposure timeframe has passed.

Today, New Zealand recorded just 20 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the number of cases in the community to 721.

Schools linked to the current Delta cluster:

• Avondale College

• Otahuhu College

• Northcote College

• Green Bay High School

• Waimiha Intermediate

• McAuley High School

• Pukekohe High School

• Rosebank School

• Lynfield College

• Western Springs College

• Ros mini College (a Filipino night hosted at the school)

• Pacific Advance Secondary School Ōtāhuhu

• Diocesan School For Girls

Last week, Pacific Advance Secondary School, in Ōtāhuhu, confirmed a student had tested positive for Covid-19.

Co-principals Ala'imalo Falefatu Enari and Parehuia Enari told parents and the school community that all staff, students and visitors who were at the school that day were now considered to be close contacts and should be self-isolating at home.

Ala'imalo Enari acknowledged that the student had not been showing symptoms at the time, but was infectious.

"Our alofa (love) thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time," a post on the school's Facebook page said.

Waimiha Intermediate is the only intermediate to confirmed a student had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Clendon Park intermediate was visited on August 16 between 9am and 3.30pm.