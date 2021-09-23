Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Over 80% increase on roads in Auckland's first day in level 3

September 23 2021 A high vaccination rate would be a "golden ticket" for New Zealand and make level 4 lockdowns a thing of the past, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. Ardern's comment followed the announcement of 15 new Covid-19 cases in the community.

Aucklanders spent their first day in level 3 travelling to local cafes, businesses and fast food joints, causing an 88.6 per cent per cent increase in light traffic.

When comparing last Wednesday to Auckland's first day in level 3 this Wednesday, Waka Kotahi numbers show an 89 per cent increase in light traffic and an 86 per cent increase for heavy traffic.

Numbers - taken from the SH20 Hillsborough Rd on-ramp through to the Dominion Rd off-ramp - show Aucklanders were eager to get out on the region's first day of level 3.

Between 6am to 7am more than 5000 cars were on the road. That was compared to just over 2000 cars using the same stretch of road last Wednesday when the city was in level 4.

The red lines shows Aucklanders were eager to get back on the roads. Photo / Waka Kotahi

While travel is still below what is considered a normal weekday, it seems Aucklanders were very eager to explore level 3 freedoms this time around.

A general overview shows that more cars were on the roads this time around compared to when Auckland was in level 3 last February.

After a long 35 days Aucklanders rushed to get their fast food fix in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

By 12.30am 80 cars were in line for McDonald's on Lincoln Rd in West Auckland. The line was so long it filled the carpark and was spilling onto Lincoln Rd.

One West Auckland resident arrived just after 11pm to wait for a late-night snack. They weren't alone - by 11.30pm at least five other vehicles were waiting for the drive-through to open. Half an hour later, the crowds had descended.

"We just came for a feed," one said. "The masses will be out tomorrow so we thought just come in when we can, while everyone is sleeping."

Queues for the drive-through at the McDonald's restaurant on Lincoln Rd shortly after 12:30. Photo / Hayden Woodward

As many as 300,000 workers are estimated to head back to work in the coming days, with restaurants, cafes and retail outlets opening for contactless sales and the construction industry ramping up.

Traffic volume has increased dramatically on day one of Covid-19 alert level 3. Photo / Dean Purcell

Schools and kura in Tāmaki Makaurau are also reopening with strict conditions for children of essential workers - though few kids are expected to immediately return.

An early possible dinner rush also saw Aucklanders hit the road, with just over 6000 cars on the road from 4pm to 5pm between the SH20 Hillsborough Rd on-ramp and Dominion Rd off-ramp.

September was by far the quietest month on the roads with the traffic count at SH20 Hillsborough Rd on-ramp to Dominion Rd off-ramp sitting between 20,000 to just under 40,000.