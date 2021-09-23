Covid 19 Delta outbreak: All the specialised vaccination events in Wellington

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

As Christmas edges closer, New Zealand is creeping towards a 90 per cent vaccination rate – but there's still a way to go.

Luckily, for people in the Wellington region, there are several vaccination events coming up to ensure as many people are being immunised as possible.

Throughout September and October, the Capital and Coast District Health Board (CCDHB) is holding a number of events aimed at vaccinating harder to reach or more vulnerable communities.

CCDBH chief executive Fionnagh Dougan says they are looking at "a number of different options" to ensure everyone can easily access their second dose.

This includes Wellington's unhoused, people with autism or Down Syndrome or communities with lower rates of vaccination such as Māori and Pasifika.

The first of these is Victoria University's Pasifika Covid Vaccination Day being held on September 24 on Kelburn Parade.

Pasifika families and their wider communities are encouraged to book ahead of time, but walk-ins will also be accepted.

The following weekend (September 29) the Downtown Community Ministry (DCM) will hold its third specialised vaccination event in conjunction with Te Aro Health.

DCM works with people to find housing, access a benefit and manage their money, and to connect to whānau, health and other services and supports

It focuses on rough sleepers and people in transitional or emergency housing.

Between October 1-4, Sky Stadium will host a mass vaccination event with the goal of getting 8000 people their second doses.

There are also a number of follow-up appointments tailored to people with autism. The low sensory vaccination appointments were a huge success earlier in the year, with Autism NZ chief executive Dane Dougan telling the Herald almost 250 people were vaccinated.

"It's been very successful – we've had four different dates [so far] and managed to vaccinate close to 250 people. Of that, just two people walked out of the clinic without getting their vaccination."

The low sensory events have adjustable lighting, private rooms and fidget toys available – and Dougan says the most valuable asset is the nurses.

"Flexibility in the workforce is really important so the nurses have been fantastic. We've had people vaccinated outside, in a car, we can offer all of that."

The low sensory events are by appointment only, and can be booked by calling 0800 829 935, texting 027 281 5017 or emailing CovidVaxAccessibilityCCDHB@ccdhb.org.nz

The first of these appointments will be held in Lower Hutt on September 30 between 9am-1pm.

There will be three more appointments in Petone on October 4 between 10.30am and 12.30pm, and then Lower Hutt between 2pm and 6pm.

CCDHB is also holding accessible events which will have longer appointment times, more space to move, information in large print and New Zealand sign language.

These will be held in Wellington on October 7, and Johnsonville on October 15.