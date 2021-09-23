Covid-19 Delta outbreak: 'Significantly higher volume' at checkpoints in Auckland's first day in level 3

September 23 2021 A high vaccination rate would be a "golden ticket" for New Zealand and make level 4 lockdowns a thing of the past, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. Ardern's comment followed the announcement of 15 new Covid-19 cases in the community.

While Aucklanders strap in for two weeks in level 3, many residents made attempts to get through Auckland's northern and southern checkpoints.

A police spokesperson said officers dealt with a "significantly higher volume" of vehicles attempting to travel through the checkpoints.

Those who were turned around included people attempting to relocate to a new home, travel for shared childcare arrangements or because they did not have an exemption.

People wanting to move house are allowed to, as long as their place of departure is not in level 3. The same rules apply for those wanting take a child to and from a shared caregiver's place of residence.

As of 11.59pm on Thursday, the majority of travellers aged 12 and above must have a Covid-19 test before they travel.

Permitted workers travelling across the level 3 boundary must provide evidence that they have had a Covid-19 test in the past seven days.

As of 11.59pm on Wednesday a total of 235,108 vehicles had been stopped by police at 10 checkpoints on Auckland's northern and southern boundaries.

A total of 3578 vehicles have been turned around since then.

On Wednesday alone, 21,885 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints. Only 746 vehicles were turned around at the southern checkpoints and 206 at the northern checkpoints.

Since New Zealand entered level 4 five weeks ago, 93 people have been charged with a total of 97 offences.

Of these:

• 80 are for Failing to Comply with Order (Covid-19).

• 14 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction.

• Two for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

• One for Failing to Stop (Covid 19-related).

Police have issued formal warnings to 194 New Zealanders for a range of offences.

Police have been notified, via the 105 phone number or online, of 10,342 suspected breaches of Covid rules relating to businesses or mass gatherings of people in Auckland.