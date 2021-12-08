Covid 19 Delta outbreak: One new case in Nelson

Southlanders wait with bated breath to see if the virus will spread after a DOC hut was identified as a high-risk exposure site. Photo / 123RF

There is one new case of Covid-19 in Nelson-Tasman as Southlanders wait with bated breath to see if the virus will spread after a DoC hut was identified as a high-risk exposure site.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said the Nelson case is linked to an existing case.

It takes the number of active cases in the area to 20 after one case has recovered.

Locations of interest are regularly added to the ministry's website so people living in Nelson-Tasman are asked to keep checking for any updates.

And there are no new cases to report in Southland today.

It comes after it was revealed an infected person had arrived at Green Lake Hut in Fiordland on Saturday at 7pm and left the following morning at 8am. Everyone in the hut at the same time has been deemed a close contact.

Public health staff have identified 14 close contacts including a household contact, a spokesperson said.

"All contacts are currently isolating and will be tested."

Several pop-up testing sites are open in Nelson-Tasman today:

• Saxton Fields car park, Suffolk Rd, Stoke, 9am to 6pm.

• Richmond Showgrounds, 359 Lower Queen St, 9am to 6pm.

• Motueka Recreation Centre: Old Wharf Rd, Motueka, 9am to 3pm