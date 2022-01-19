The AV Club in Auckland's CBD has been listed as one of the latest locations of interest. Photo / Google

Auckland partygoers are being told to self-isolate and get tested after Covid-19 cases visited three popular bars over the weekend.

An Auckland bar, nightclub, cafe and a retail store are among the latest Covid-19 locations of interest released by health authorities this afternoon.

People who were at Auckland CBD's AV Club or Family Bar and Club, or seated inside at Half Moon Bay's Ara-Tai Cafe during the relevant times listed below are deemed close contacts and need to self-isolate and get a test immediately.

Ponsonby's Longroom has also been added to the list and was visited by a case on Saturday between 7pm and 9pm.

In a post to social media, Longroom said the individual was outside in the courtyard during their stay and the venue will remain open.

The Ministry of Health says impacted people need to get a test on day 5 after the point of exposure while further health isolation and testing requirements would be provided by public health officials.

Customers that were seated outside at Half Moon Bay's Ara-Tai Cafe at the relevant time are considered casual contacts and are asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after they were potentially exposed.

Noel Leeming on Queen St has also been listed as a location of interest, with those at the store at the relevant times asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days - and get a test and stay at home if symptoms develop.

The details of the new locations of interest are:

• Close contact - Family Bar and Club, Auckland CBD: Saturday, January 15, 9.30pm-Sunday, January 16, 12am.

• Close contact - AV Club, Auckland CBD: Friday, January 14, 6pm-Saturday, January 15, 5am.

• Close contact - Customers seated inside at Ara-Tai Cafe, Half Moon Bay: Tuesday, January 18, 12.30pm-2pm.

• Customers seated outside at Ara-Tai Cafe, Half Moon Bay: Tuesday, January 18 12.30pm-2pm.

• Noel Leeming, Queen St, Auckland: Saturday, January 15, 9.30am-6.45pm.

There were 24 new Covid-19 cases in the community today - spanning Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay and Wellington.

At the border, there were 56 new case detected.