Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New locations of interest in Raglan, Auckland; Hamilton has new times

There were 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday, 41 in Auckland and 3 in Waikato. Video / Dean Purcell / Christine Dawson / Michael Craig

A chemist, wholesale food supplier and superette are the latest locations of interest to be released by the Ministry of Health this afternoon.

New times have also been released for locations of interest in Auckland, Hamilton and Raglan.

Anyone at Chemist Warehouse Flat Bush on Te Irirangi Dr between 3pm and 3.20pm on Thursday last week, September 30, must stay at home and get tested immediately, the ministry of health said.

"Please continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day 5 (at least five days after exposure) test result. Record your visit online or call Healthline (0800 611 116) so our contact tracers can get in touch."

Those at any of the other locations of interest announced today, which included supermarkets, a petrol station, a health clinic, Bunnings outlet, dairies and takeaways in Auckland, and three businesses in Raglan, must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after they were exposed.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.



The new locations of interest, as well as new exposure times for other locations, come after 44 new cases of Covid-19 in the community were announced today.

Forty-one were in Auckland and three in Waikato.

4pm update

• Chemist Warehouse Flat Bush, Thursday September 30 between 3pm and 3.20pm.

• Gilmours Manukau, Friday October 1 between 2.28pm and 4.15pm.

• Kwiki Mart Superette Northcross, Monday October 4 between 10.35am and 11.05am.

New times

• Four Square Heaphy Terrace Fairfield, Friday October 1 between 2.30pm and 3.15pm, and Tuesday October 5 between 10.20am and 11am.

• Ali's Turkish Kebabs Raglan, Sunday October 3 between 6pm and 7.30pm.

• Pak'nSave Manukau, Wednesday October 6 between 3.06pm and 4.15pm.

2.30pm update

Auckland

The Z petrol station at Auckland Airport has been linked to a person with Covid-19 between 10am and 10.45am on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday last week (September 28-30).

On the other side of the city, an infected person was also at Hilltop Dairy in Orewa between 6.30pm and 7.35pm on Wednesday last week, September 29.

Last Sunday, October 3, saw visits to Toby's Seafood in Ōtāhuhu between 1.27pm and 1.40pm and Bunnings New Lynn between 1.43pm and 2.03pm deemed exposure events.

At Greenlane Clinical Centre's, a Covid-infected person was at the outpatient department between noon and 2pm on Monday this week.

Inverell Superette Wiri has been added to the locations of interest list relating to exposure events between 5pm and 6:05pm on Wednesday and 9am and 10.05am yesterday.

BP Great South Road in Manukau city centre is also on the list, relating to a Covid exposure event between 1.50pm and 2.05pm yesterday.

Raglan

There are three new locations of interest in Raglan, two occurring last Saturday, October 2.

Raglan Roast Coffee, between 7am and 5pm, and Raglan Bakery between 7am and 9pm.

George's Beach Club has also been linked to someone with Covid-19 on Sunday last week (October 3) between 2.24pm and 2.45pm.

New times

New times have also been added for exposures at SuperValue Avondale.

They are all 7am to 10am every day between Wednesday September 29 and Monday October 4.

There is also a new, almost 24-hour exposure time for the Spencer on Bryon apartment building in Takapuna. It is midnight to 11.45pm on Wednesday last week, September 29.

12.15pm update

• The Sushi House: 557 Te Rapa Rd, Te Rapa, Hamilton.

The Sushi House at 557 Te Rapa Rd has been linked to a person with Covid-19 last week on Friday, October 1. They visited the eatery between 12pm and 12.35pm that afternoon.

Anyone who was there at the same time is told to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days after being exposed and to get a test if you start to get sick.

The Sushi House in Te Rapa, Hamilton, was visited by a Covid-infected person last Friday, October 1. Image / Google

Earlier, a South Auckland supermarket was named as a location of interest for the fifth time in the past two weeks.

10am update

Countdown Manukau, at 652 Great South Rd, has been identified as a location of interest after a person with the virus was there on Monday.

The affected person was there for seven hours between 9am and 4pm.

Anyone who was at the store at the same time is told to self-monitor for 14 days after being exposed and to get a Covid test if symptoms start to show.

Countdown Manukau has been linked to a Covid-positive person who was there on Monday for seven hours. Image / Google

The supermarket is also linked to a positive case or cases who was there on Sunday - first between 10.15am and 12pm and the second time from 7pm to 8pm.

Exposure events connected to the same supermarket are also listed on Monday, September 27, and Tuesday, September 21.

The Ministry of Health earlier released several new locations of interest around the city - all of which have been visited by Covid infected people in the past week.

8.15am update

• Super Liquor Mt Wellington: 14/295 Penrose Rd, Mt Wellington.

• Sonny Bakery Ormiston: 1 Bellingham Rd, Flat Bush.

• Countdown Lynnmall: 3058 Great North Rd, New Lynn.

• Village Kebab: 1/423 Titirangi Rd, Titirangi.

• New World Green Bay: 64 Godley Rd, Green Bay (twice).

• SuperValue Titirangi: 429 Titirangi Rd, Titirangi (three times).

• Hollywood Bakery & Cafe: 132 Chapel Rd, Flat Bush.

• Chemist Warehouse LynnMall: 3058 Great North Rd, New Lynn.

The latest anyone with the virus has been out in the community was two days ago.

Four locations of interest in Auckland have been linked to people who were out shopping in those businesses on Wednesday.

The Super Liquor on Penrose Rd, Mt Wellington, was visited by a person with Covid that afternoon between 12.15pm and 1.20pm.

Another infected person was at the Countdown LynnMall in New Lynn, West Auckland, later that afternoon between 4.05pm and 5.05pm.

New World Green Bay has been identified as a location of interest. Image / Google

Around the same time, a Covid-positive person was entering the New World Green Bay, on Godley Rd. The affected time is between 4pm and 4.15pm.

Another case was at the Chemist Warehouse at LynnMall, New Lynn, the same afternoon between 3.59pm and 4.30pm.

As more community cases of Covid start to show up outside of Auckland, more locations of interest are expected to be added on the Health Ministry's website.

Health authorities continue to urge members of the public to regularly check the Ministry of Health website for new locations linked to people with the virus - particularly essential workers.

A total of 25 exposure events or locations of interest were identified on the ministry's website yesterday - including supermarkets, shops, gas stations, bakeries and even ATM machines all around Auckland.

A handful of shops were also identified in Raglan and Hamilton yesterday.

In last night's last update, at 6pm, several new locations of interest were released by health officials.

Last night's update

• Countdown Manukau: 652 Great South Rd, Manukau. Monday, Oct 4.

• Countdown Victoria St West: 19 Victoria St West, Auckland CBD. Tuesday, Oct 5.

• ASB Kelston Shopping Centre ATM machine: Corner of West Coast and Great North roads, Kelston, West Auckland. Wednesday, Sep 29.

• BNZ ATM machine, Glen Eden. 18 West Coast Rd, Glen Eden, West Auckland. Wednesday, Sep 29.

• Super Liquor Mt Wellington: 14/295 Penrose Rd, Mt Wellington, Auckland. Wednesday, Oct 6.

• Super Liquor Mt Wellington: Saturday, Oct 2.

• Z Manurewa gas station: 1 Alfriston Rd, Manurewa, South Auckland. Thursday, Sep 30.

• Lincoln Rd Countdown: 185 Universal Drive, Henderson, West Auckland. Friday, Oct 1.

• Four Square Parakai: 137 Parkhurst Rd, Parakai, Auckland. Monday, Oct 4.