Covid 19 Delta outbreak: More than 75 cases expected today, Hipkins and Bloomfield to reveal latest details

Focus Live: Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

More than 75 Covid-19 cases in total are expected to be announced today - but not as many as the outbreak peak of 83, the Herald understands.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield this morning said the dip of the past few days was heartening, but warned they could bounce up again. That would be expected and mainly because of day 12 results showing up more household contacts testing positive.

"People shouldn't worry if it does go up again," he said, saying he thought New Zealand hit the peak a few days ago.

The past three days have seen case numbers fall, from a high of 83 on

Sunday to 49 on Tuesday. As of Tuesday there were 612 cases overall - 597 in Auckland and 15 in Wellington.

It is not yet clear how many of the more than 75 cases are split between the community and MIQ. Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Bloomfield will front the update at 1pm to reveal the latest details.

Given the 14-day incubation period of the virus, all of the cases reported from here on would have occurred during lockdown conditions.

Bloomfield this morning told Breakfast that although positive cases of Covid-19 had started to dip, which was "heartening", they could bounce up again.

He did not want Kiwis to become complacent.

"The key thing is we've done two weeks of hard work. We've got to hold our nerve here," he said.

He reminded the country south of Auckland that level 3 did not mean getting out and about.

Epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker told the Herald on Tuesday there was reason to be optimistic, but was reluctant to identify a trend just yet with still 51 "mystery cases" not yet epidemiologically-linked to the outbreak.

"The critical thing is being certain about where these mystery cases are coming from."

While they could be cleared up in days, they could also represent "leakage" in the lockdown system and points of community transmission.

Some could be bubble breakers passing it along to many others, or essential workers in tightly controlled environments. There were 106 essential workers infected in the outbreak so far, including three announced Tuesday at the Tegel chicken plant in Henderson, Auckland.

"Household contacts are not so much of a concern but we really want to see those cases still being investigated get down to zero as quickly as possible," Baker said.

Meanwhile, today it was revealed Crystal Laundromat East Tāmaki, at 186 Te Irirangi Drive in Clover Park, South Auckland was visited by a Covid positive case on Saturday, between 11am and 2pm.

It is the third Crystal Laundromat to feature on the Ministry of Health's website.

A positive case also visited the Crystal Laundromat Manurewa, on Roscommon Rd, on Tuesday August 24, between 11.45am and 2pm.

Crystal Laundromat New Lynn on Great North Rd, West Auckland, was linked to a positive case on Saturday, August 21, between 3.45pm and 4.30pm.

Today is also the day the vaccination programme opens to those aged under 30 and over 12, about 1.5m people.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government could need to slow vaccine rollout to pre-outbreak levels if it cannot secure more supplies - and has not ruled out slowing or halting new bookings in other regions to allow it to keep pace in Auckland.

Ardern said the "surge" prompted by the outbreak had pushed vaccine rates up to 80,000-90,000 a day - and well over 500,000 a week.

The problem is about 800,000 doses are in stock, and deliveries at the moment are averaging about 300,000 a week.

The original rollout plan was to be vaccinating about 350,000 people a week at this point.

The pressure comes off next month, when the country will receive nearly all of the vaccine it hopes to administer by the end of the year - roughly 4 million doses in total - but at current rates could risk running low, or need to slow, this month.

Ardern said yesterday efforts continued to secure more vaccines to keep up with that surge demand, and she would be making announcements on these in the coming days.

It is understood efforts include looking at swapping vaccines with other countries further along their rollouts for ours at a later date - similar to deals Australia has done with Poland and Singapore.

Police have checkpoints in place to prevent people leaving or entering the Auckland and Northland regions.

Numerous police officers are checking that drivers have essential traffic letters before letting them through.

As of 9.30am yesterday, 2524 businesses had been issued with business travel documentation for movement across level 3 and 4 borders.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said checkpoints were in place south of Auckland to stop motorists and to ensure their travel was essential.

He said police had been through the experience before so were well practised and had lanes for trucks.

"Anyone attempting to travel across the regional boundaries separating alert level 4 and alert level 3 areas, should expect to be stopped and asked for proof of essential travel," he said.