Covid 19 Delta outbreak: More locations of interest expected around Auckland

There were 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday. Auckland will stay in Alert Level 3 for at least another two weeks. Video / Dean Purcell / Mark Mitchell / Michael Craig / Jason Oxenham

Nine weeks after Auckland went into a strict Covid lockdown, locations of interest linked to infected people continue to show up around the city.

A total of 32 locations of interest or exposure events linked to positive Covid cases were announced on the Ministry of Health's website throughout the day yesterday.

Supermarkets, shops, liquor stores and gas stations are all included on the ministry's list.

It also now features a number of outdoor exercise classes linked to a gym in Glen Eden, West Auckland.

Authorities identified four outdoor classes at Anytime Fitness at 3 Glendale Rd, Glen Eden. A person who tested positive for Covid attended the following exercise sessions:

- Tuesday, October 12, 5pm-5.45pm

- Tuesday, October 12, 6pm-6.45pm

- Thursday, October 14, 5pm-5.45pm

- Friday, October 15, 10am-10.45am

People who attended any of those classes are told to monitor for any Covid symptoms for two weeks after being exposed and to get tested if symptoms develop.

Four outdoor exercise classes at the Anytime Fitness in Glen Eden, West Auckland, have been linked to a positive Covid case or cases. Image / Google

No new locations were added to the ministry's list in its first update just after 8am today.

The latest anyone with the virus has been out and about in the community was on Sunday.

Two locations were visited by a Covid case or cases on Sunday.

BP Connect on 102 Great South Rd in Takanini, South Auckland, is linked to a positive case there for about an hour between 1.30pm to 2.30pm that day.

The other place of interest identified that day is the Countdown supermarket at the LynnMall Shopping Centre in New Lynn, West Auckland.

The affected time is between 10am and 10.10am on Sunday.

People who were at either location during those time periods are advised to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days after being exposed there. If symptoms start to develop, get a test done immediately.

Last night's updated list

• Mobil Glendene: 218 Great North Rd, Glendene, West Auckland. Saturday, October 9, 8pm-8.15pm

• Countdown Lynmall: LynMall Shopping Centre at 3058 Great North Rd, New Lynn, West Auckland. Saturday, October 9, 1pm-2pm

• Pak'nSave Māngere: 117 Bader Drive, Māngere, South Auckland. Thursday, October 14, 5pm-5.30pm