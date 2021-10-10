Covid 19 Delta outbreak: More Auckland and Raglan locations of interest identified

The Ministry of Health has announced 60 new community cases of Covid-19 today along with updates on the positive case that travelled through Northland plus MIQ changes for Hamilton. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health has announced 60 new community cases of Covid-19 today along with updates on the positive case that travelled through Northland plus MIQ changes for Hamilton. Video / NZ Herald

Authorities continue to urge people to check the locations of interest page, as more than 350 exposure events are now listed as being linked to people with Covid.

The Ministry of Health has been releasing a steady stream of locations, over the last few days, in Auckland, Waikato, Northland and Bay of Plenty.

Two more exposure events were identified in Raglan in this morning's first update - as well as more places in Auckland.

8.15am update

• Mobil Wiri: 62 Wiri Station Rd, Wiri, South Auckland

• Countdown Te Atatū, corner of Edmonton Rd and Te Atatū Rd, Te Atatū, West Auckland

• BP Raglan: 2 Main Rd, Raglan (twice)

• New World Mt Roskill: 53 May Rd, Mt Roskill, Auckland

• Countdown Auckland Metro: 19-25 Victoria St West, Auckland CBD

BP Raglan has been linked to a person with Covid twice last week - firstly on Tuesday, between 5.14pm and 5.46pm and Thursday between 11.59am and 12.31pm.

A total of 49 locations of interest or exposure events were identified on the website yesterday, with 11 added in the last update at 7pm.

Last night's update

• Chartwell Food Centre & Lotto: 25 Chartwell Ave, Glenfield, Auckland

• Pak'nSave Clendon: 16 Robert Ross Place, Clendon Park, Auckland

• Graeme Avenue Superette: 2 Graeme Ave, Māngere East, Auckland

• New World Green Bay: 64 Godley Rd, Green Bay, Auckland (twice)

• Train ride on Southern Line from Homai to Britomart: Auckland

• Countdown New Lynn: 3058 Great North Rd, New Lynn, Auckland

• Harris Road Superette and Lotto: 2/2 Harris Rd, Mt Wellington, Auckland

• Starbucks Sylvia Park: 286 Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington, Auckland

• NZ Fruit & Spices: 52 St George St, Papatoetoe, Auckland

• Countdown Katikati: 131 Main Rd, Katikati, Bay of Plenty

The Z gas station on Orchard West Rd, Ngatea, has been linked to a positive case on Saturday. Image / Google

The latest anyone with the virus has been out in the community was on Saturday in Pukekohe and Ngatea.

It is understood those locations relate to a person who lives in Pukekohe and who is in the process of moving to Katikati.

That person, who earlier tested positive for Covid, has returned a negative test result overnight, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed on TVNZ's Breakfast show this morning.

The person's family members have also returned negative results overnight.

Places of interest linked to Covid positive case two days ago

• Gull Pukekohe: 50 Manukau Rd, Pukekohe, Auckland

• National Storage: 518 Buckland Rd, RD2 Pukekohe, Auckland

• Streetwise Coffee Pukekohe: 149 Manukau Rd, Pukekohe, Auckland

• Z service station Ngatea: 77 Orchard West Rd, Ngatea

• Puke Hire: 200 Manukau Rd, Pukekohe, Auckland

The Gull Pukekohe gas station was linked to the person between 6.50am and 8.05am on Saturday.

The National Storage facility, on Buckland Rd RD2 in Pukekohe, is affected between 7.30am and 9am that day.

Streetwise Coffee, on Manukau Rd in Pukekohe, was visited between 7am and 8.30am and the Z gas station, on Orchard West Rd in Ngatea, between 10.50am and 12.15pm.

The last location of interest connected to that person is Puke Hire, at 200 Manukau Rd, in Pukekohe between 7.45am and 9.10am.

Only two of those locations - National Storage Pukekohe and Streetwise Coffee - have a "stay at home" advisory for anyone who was there at the affected times.

"Stay at home, test immediately as well as five days after you were exposed at this location of interest," the ministry says on its website.

"Please continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day five test result."

Members of the public who were at those particular two places are also being asked to record their visit on the Ministry of Health's website or by calling Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact-tracers can be in touch.