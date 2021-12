Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Ministry to release more details on infected DJ and his close contacts

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says that up to 100 people could be isolating after British DJ Dimension tested positive and had been active in the Auckland community for two days. Video / Mark Mitchell

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says that up to 100 people could be isolating after British DJ Dimension tested positive and had been active in the Auckland community for two days. Video / Mark Mitchell

More details about the movements of a British DJ infected with Omicron and his close contacts are set to be released by the Ministry of Health.

A statement on today's cases in the community, as well as the total number of Omicron cases in the country, is set to be published by the ministry around 1pm.

Yesterday there were 46 new cases reported across Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Lakes, Tairāwhiti and Canterbury.

After genome sequencing results were returned, the ministry confirmed a total of 71 Omicron cases detected at the border.

It jumped by 17, from a total of 54 cases on Tuesday to 71 on Wednesday - the highest spike in Omicron cases since the first case was detected in New Zealand on December 16.

People are being urged to get tested if they think they have symptoms, or if they have been in a location of interest.

Testing rates have been lower than usual over the holiday period, the ministry said.

Earlier this morning Covid 19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said up to 100 people could be self-isolating after it was revealed DJ Dimension, real name Robert Etheridge, was infected while in the community.

"I think it's disappointing he didn't follow rules," Hipkins said.

"The Omicron variant, up until this one case, has been well contained at the border."

He visited a nightclub, bar, restaurants and a jewellers in Auckland CBD across December 26 and December 27 - before receiving the positive results of his day nine test.

Other international and local DJs who were to perform at a number of music festivals over summer, were named as close contacts, forcing them to pull out at the last minute in order to self-isolate as a precaution.

DJ Dimension, real name Robert Etheridge, went to Waiheke Island after MIQ. Photo / Supplied

He also spent time in Waiheke Island over Christmas.

Etheridge was one of the last people to move through the seven-day managed isolation and three-day self-isolating system, before it was tightened up to prepare for the new variant.

"We ask people to isolate until after they get the results from their day nine test," Hipkins said.

"We ask people to stay in their bubbles while self-isolating.

"That hasn't been the case here and that's very disappointing.

"It is of course a reminder ... that while many of us feel like we're over Covid, Covid-19 is not over with us," Hipkins said.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said he was "disappointed" the infected DJ did "not follow the rules". Photo / Mark Mitchell

Health officials this morning had confirmed to them that the DJ did not pick up Omicron in MIQ.

He is the only person in New Zealand with the particular genome sequence, so it is unclear how he contracted the variant.

Hipkins said the community exposure doesn't necessarily mean areas will have to move to the red level of the traffic light system.

The ministry had previously said they did not believe the DJ was "highly infectious".

Etheridge released a statement on social media overnight, which said he was "devastated" to test positive.

He claimed he completed seven days of managed isolation and three days of self isolation.

"To my shock and enormous concern, I unexpectedly received a positive test on day twelve, two days after my isolation period had ended."