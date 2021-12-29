Covid-19 Omicron scare: International DJs also forced to pull out of festivals after being named DJ Dimension close contacts

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says that up to 100 people could be isolating after British DJ Dimension tested positive and had been active in the Auckland community for two days. Video / Mark Mitchell

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says that up to 100 people could be isolating after British DJ Dimension tested positive and had been active in the Auckland community for two days. Video / Mark Mitchell

Top international DJs have been forced to pull out of New Year's Eve festival shows after being named as close contacts of the British DJ revealed as New Zealand's first community case of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The chart-topping DJ Dimension - whose real name is Robert Etheridge – says he is "devastated" to learn he had tested positive for the highly transmissible new variant after arriving in the country.

He says he has copped "hate and abuse" after his initial public post confirming his status but says he was following government rules.

Covid response minister Chris Hipkins this morning said up to 100 people could be isolating as a result of being close contacts.

Etheridge, a UK-based electronic music artist who is one of several people who have been granted special visas to enter New Zealand despite current border closures, was due to perform at Rhythm & Alps near Wānaka before he abruptly pulled out not long before he was due to take the stage.

Before heading south, he spent several hours in the community on Boxing Day - visiting a number of Auckland's hot spots including a nightclub and bar, restaurants, and a jewellery store.

The visiting artist posted a picture taken on Christmas Day at an Auckland beach with two dogs.

The festive photo, which has since been removed from social media, sends Christmas greetings from New Zealand and gives thanks for an amazing year in which his album reached the top of the UK Dance Charts.

Now, it's been revealed that several other performers have had to pull out of performing at festivals after discovering they've become close contacts.

They include British drum and bass DJ and record producer James Pountney, aka Culture Shock, English DJ and drum and base producer Ed Keeley, aka Friction, Kiwi drum and bass duo Lee Mvtthews, aka Graham Matthews and Tom Lee, and George FM Drive co-host and DJ Sin Howard.

The Herald understands, however, that other acts may also have been caught up in the storm.

New Zealand festivals have been rocked after top performers were forced to pull out at the last minute.

There are 14 close contacts who were at dinner with the case. Six flew via charter plane to the South Island to perform at festival.

"All of them are isolating," Hipkins said.

Sin was scheduled to take the stage at Rhythm and Alps tonight.

But the gutted performer announced on social media this morning that her plans have been scuppered.

"I'm angry and heartbroken," she said on Instagram.

"I have been named as a close contact of the new Omicron variant and will be self-isolating for the next seven days and following the rules to ensure the safety of our people."

She also acknowledged "the amount of artists who have been stripped of their livelihoods in the last 24 hours".

Friction aka Keeley was due to headline Rhythm and Alps alongside DJ Dimension.

DJ Dimension posted this photo of himself on a beach in New Zealand over Christmas. Photo / Instagram

But last night, Keeley announced on social media he's also pulling out after becoming a close contact of a "potential Covid case".

"The safety of everyone at the event, as well as the whole of New Zealand is the most important thing to me above everything," said Keeley, who played at Hidden Lakes Festival in Christchurch on Tuesday.

"I'm absolutely heartbroken but promise I will see you all very soon."

And also last night, duo Lee Mvtthews also spoke of their upset at pulling out of the Summer Haze festival in Tauranga last night and R&A tonight.

They told of their "upset", saying they have never pulled out of a show over the last decade.

Etheridge aka DJ Dimension is a recent arrival from the United Kingdom and the first person infected with Omicron who has been active in the community in New Zealand.

"I cannot put into words how extremely sorry I am to everyone who will be impacted," Etheridge said on Wednesday night.

"Never in a million years did I think anything like this would be a reality in a country that I love so much and that has always made me feel so welcome."

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the DJ then added a fresh post to Instagram saying: "For clarity, photos uploaded on social media on 25th December were taken at a private address which was approved by the Department of Health prior to my arrival.

"As a result of my name being revealed in the media, I received many comments of hate and abuse, therefore I felt the need to remove the post in that moment."

Those photos featured him on a beach.

"I want to reiterate my apologies to those who I have inadvertently put at risk as a result of my misunderstandings. I realise the gravity of the situation and I am deeply regretful to those who have been impacted; including members of the public, event organisers and close contacts."

A Ministry of Health spokesperson earlier told the Herald the infected person did not wait for a negative test result before they left the place they were self-isolating.

Etheridge arrived in New Zealand on December 16, from the UK via Doha. The Ministry of Health said he had returned three negative tests and left MIQ to self-isolate at home for three days on December 23.

He took his day-nine Covid test on Christmas Day, December 25, but rather than wait to get his test result back before leaving self-isolation, he went out shopping and clubbing in Auckland.

Among the places he visited while infected were the Impala nightclub in central Auckland, as well as Soul bar.

Earlier on Boxing Day, he spent approximately four hours in the Commercial Bay Precinct - visiting a jewellery store and two restaurants - between 2.30pm and 4.30pm, and again between 6.30pm and 8pm.

Etheridge received his positive test result on December 27.

Organisers of Rhythm & Alps last night said they were "absolutely gutted" that artists have had to pull out after being deemed close contacts of a positive Covid-19 case.