Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Ministry of Health to release latest case numbers ahead of Auckland alert level decision

There were 113 cases of Covid-19 in the community today, down from yesterday’s record high of 206 - New Zealand’s highest number since the pandemic began. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health is set to release the latest Covid-19 cases, the last set of data Cabinet will see before deciding whether Auckland will move to a new alert level.

Infections across the locked-down region continued to climb to record levels at the weekend with 206 new cases recorded on Saturday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to make the announcement at 4pm, but in the meantime the ministry will issue a statement detailing the country's case numbers at 1pm.

While the number of new cases dropped markedly on Sunday to 113, the tally of those needing hospital-level care continued to worsen.

There are now a record 74 patients in hospital - five in ICU or a high-dependency unit.

Of yesterday's three cases in the Waikato, two were from Hamilton and Ōtorohanga. One was a known contact of previous cases and already isolating while links for the second case were still under investigation.

The number of Covid cases across Northland grew to 18 cases. Yesterday's new case was a contact of a case in Kaitaia and had been isolating at home.

The Far North is also waiting on Cabinet to reveal if they will remain at alert level 3 after the region was plunged into a snap six-day lockdown last Tuesday.

Auckland is currently at alert level 3.1. Last week Ardern said a decision had been taken in principle to allow the locked down region to go to alert level 3.2 at midnight Tuesday.

This would allow shops and public facilities to reopen and outdoor gatherings to increase to 25 people.

Ardern told The AM Show today that Auckland could move into the new traffic light framework in as early as three weeks.

That would see everything including hospitality open and this was looking possible now all the Auckland DHBs had reached the 90 per cent target for first jabs.

‌

In terms of letting Aucklanders through the border at Christmas, Ardern said the logistical issue was how they would get 30,000 to 40,000 vehicles a day through the border.

"We've given the commitment, we know we need to enable people to move."

She had not said it would be done at the start of summer - but the goal was to do so by Christmas.

She said the country had never operated a land border and while it wasn't a long-term solution, it was a major challenge. A date about when Aucklanders could leave would be announced as soon as she could.

Ardern confirmed today that Counties Manukau DHB had hit the 90 per cent mark for vaccinations, after needing just 192 first jabs yesterday.

There are now 1886 people isolating at home across Auckland, including 816 people with Covid in 661 households.