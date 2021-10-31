Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Macleans College students told to stay home after staff member tests positive; 143 new cases -135 in Auckland, none in Christchurch

There were 143 Covid-19 cases announced in the community but there was some good news for Christchurch and vaccination numbers across Aotearoa. Video / NZ Herald

COVID LATEST

Senior students at an East Auckland school will not return to the classroom tomorrow after a support staff member has tested positive for Covid-19.

Macleans College announced through their school website that a staff member had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and had not been in contact with students.

However, while staff members get tested the senior students will return to online learning from Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the number of daily Covid cases today remains high - well into triple figures - but there will be relief in level-2 South Island today, with no new reported cases in Christchurch.

There are 143 new community cases - 135 in Auckland, six in Waikato, and two in Northland. More than half of the new cases - 73 - are unlinked to existing cases and are under investigation.

The details of the new cases come as more than 42,000 vaccinations were administered yesterday, meaning 75 per cent of eligible Kiwis are now double-vaccinated. That number is even higher in Auckland - the epicentre of the Delta outbreak - with 80 per cent of the population now double-vaccinated.

Within Auckland itself, the Counties-Manukau DHB region sits on an 89 per cent first-vaccination rate and needing just another 5354 first jabs to hit the magic 90 per cent mark. That should happen this week.

Expert predictions have Auckland's three DHB areas hitting a 90 per cent second-vaccination rate by the first week of December at the latest - the trigger for the new traffic light system and more freedoms.

More people are in hospital with Covid today. The Ministry of Health said 56 people were hospitalised with the virus, up from 47 yesterday. The average age of people in hospital is 47.

Two people are in intensive care or high dependency units.

There has also been an unexpected wastewater result detected in Huntly.

Today's new cases bring the total in the current Delta variant community outbreak to 3348.

Nationwide, almost 30,000 tests were carried out in the 24 hours to 10am and in Auckland, slightly more than 8000 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Auckland care home

In Auckland, no new cases have emerged at West Auckland's Edmonton Meadows rest home, following nine infections - eight residents and one staff member.

Two residents from the Henderson care facility who tested positive for Covid have been taken to hospital for care.

The staff member who tested positive has been stood down.

People can visit the Henderson facility on compassionate grounds only, and in line with level 3 protocols.

The 1pm statement, delivered in the absence of a Beehive press conference, also highlighted attention on seven Auckland suburbs.

"Public health staff are asking people in the suburbs of Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Henderson and Manurewa with symptoms to get tested, no matter how mild their symptoms may be."

The same advice applied to vaccinated people.

Christchurch update

No new cases were reported in Christchurch today, and one case previously deemed a local case has been reclassified as a historical case following serology results.

The Ministry of Health said the total Christchurch tally was now four.

"Because of the recently reported cases in Canterbury, it is important that anyone, especially those in Christchurch, with any symptoms, no matter how mild, please get tested," the ministry said in a statement this afternoon.

"Those people in Canterbury are also reminded to get vaccinated today if they have not already."

More than 9000 vaccine doses were administered in Canterbury yesterday. That included 6600 second doses.

More than 90 per cent of the region's eligible population has now had their first dose.

The four household contacts of the person who was reported as testing positive for Covid in Tonga yesterday have been traced, are in isolation and have returned an initial negative result. Two close contacts are in isolation at home in Christchurch and two in Porirua.

Anyone with symptoms is asked to get tested and reminded to get vaccinated today if they have not already. Testing locations in the Wellington region can be found at Capital and Coast DHB and Hutt Valley DHB.

Waikato update

There are six new cases in Waikato - two from Hamilton, one from Ōtorohanga, two from the Te Awamutu/Kihikihi area, one from Kawhia.

Five of these seven cases are linked to earlier positive test results, but one was so far unlinked.

All six people are in isolation with public health oversight, the ministry said.

A pop-up testing site has been established at Te Kuiti Hospital, after five new Waikato locations of interest were announced earlier this morning.

The locations are Four Square shops in Fairfield and Hillcrest, the J Swap Osterns Quarry in Ōtorohanga and Ōtorohanga Mini Mart.

The relevant times are Monday at 2.20pm for the Hillcrest shop, Monday at 2.30pm for the Fairfield shop, and Wednesday at 9am for the Fairfield shop again.

The Ōtorohanga quarry was visited in Tuesday at 10.45am for 45 minutes, and the Mini Mart last Sunday at 11am to noon.

Huntly wastewater surprise

Because of the surprise Huntly wastewater detection, a pop-up testing site will be set up in the north Waikato town tomorrow morning.

Local residents of Huntly who have symptoms were urged to get tested, no matter how mild the symptoms may be.

Elsewhere in the district, one person with Covid-19 arrived at Waikato Hospital yesterday.

An earlier hospitalised patient was discharged today to isolate at home.

There were 2240 tests processed throughout Waikato yesterday and 3725 vaccinations were given.

Northland update

All 12 confirmed Covid community cases in Northland are isolating at home today.

The ministry said seven new locations of interest have been identified this weekend in Mangawhai, Kaiwaka and Whangārei. Details of these locations did not immediately appear to be available.

Health officials are interviewing people who tested positive, and the ministry said more new locations of interest could be added in Northland later today.

Testing for Covid-19 in Northland was available on Sunday until 4pm at 20 Winger Crescent in Whangārei , and Three Furlongs bar and grill in Kaiwaka.

Today's new positive results mean 3,348 cases have been recorded so far in the Delta community outbreak.

Since the pandemic arrived in New Zealand last year, 6,068 positive test results have been recorded.

EARLIER

The latest Covid-19 case numbers are set to be announced, after a dramatic day of record cases and an anti-lockdown Auckland protest.

Already, five new locations of interest have been announced today, and all are in Waikato.

The locations are Four Square shops in Fairfield and Hillcrest, the J Swap Osterns Quarry in Ōtorohanga and Ōtorohanga Mini Mart.

The relevant times are Monday at 2.20pm for the Hillcrest shop, Monday at 2.30pm for the Fairfield shop, and Wednesday at 9am for the Fairfield shop again.

The Ōtorohanga quarry was visited in Tuesday at 10.45am for 45 minutes, and the Mini Mart last Sunday at 11am to noon.

The Ministry of Health is due to release details of latest cases around 1pm.

Five new locations of interest in Fairfield, Hillcrest and the Ōtorohanga area were added today. Photo / MOH

An all-time high of 160 community cases was announced yesterday as contact tracers strained to keep up with new infections in Northland, Waikato, Christchurch and Auckland.

Saturday's record-high case numbers and the unusual nature of some new cases reinforced concerns the Delta variant might be spreading undetected.

Nine people tested positive for the virus at Edmonton Meadows retirement village in Henderson, West Auckland.

The Ministry of Health said the rest home had high levels of vaccination among residents, and all staff were fully vaccinated.

Of yesterday's five new Waikato cases, three were in Hamilton, one in the Te Awamutu-Kihikihi area, and one in Ōtorohanga.

Two Hamilton cases yesterday and the Te Awamutu-Kihikihi case were linked to previous cases, but health teams yesterday were yet to find a link for the remaining four cases.

Two unusual Christchurch cases, including one who flew to Tonga before testing positive, have raised concern over whether the virus is spreading undetected.

Dr Lesley Gray, a University of Otago senior health care lecturer, said yesterday the true number of Covid-19 cases could be much higher.

‌

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker last week said some vaccinated, young and healthy people with Covid-19 could have very mild symptoms or no symptoms.

It was plausible to believe many of these people were not getting tested, he said.

He also predicted the evolution of a new Delta variant, shortly before the announcement of a new "Delta plus" strain found in a New South Wales hotel quarantine case.

With daily infection numbers in the New Zealand Delta outbreak roughly doubling every two weeks, Baker said Auckland's health system was facing a huge challenge.

Case numbers have bounced around in the past 10 days. On some days, new positive case numbers dropped below 100, but yesterday's tally was an unprecedented high.

People at the anti-lockdown protest march from Auckland Domain on Saturday. Photo / Brett Phibbs

About 5000 people gathered at Auckland Domain yesterday in breach of level 3 restrictions and disrupted traffic in a march to Newmarket.

Superintendent Shanan Gray said police expected to prosecute people involved in the protest.

"We recognise that individuals have a lawful right to protest. However, this should not be at the expense of restrictions designed to keep our community safe," Gray said.

"The health risk posed to attendees as well as other road users was unnecessary and unacceptable."

In response to concerns about the health system facing enormous pressure, the Government today said it secured access to a new Covid-19 drug called Ronapreve.

The drug could help treat people with treat people with medium-to-severe symptoms.

Health Minister Andrew Little said the current outbreak grew so quickly, it forced the Government to bring forward home isolation plans by two months.

Little told TVNZ's Q+A programme a surge in Covid-19 infections, especially among unvaccinated people, could jeopardise the health system.

"It means people who have planned care, planned surgeries, they get bumped out of the system and hospitals have to reprioritise," Little said.