Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Cities inch closer to 90 per cent vaccination

Auckland DHB is leading the country on 94 per cent having had the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Photo / File

Auckland DHBs are inching towards the 90 per cent double-dose Covid-19 vaccination rates needed to open up the region, with Auckland needing just 6 per cent or 27,000 more to reach the goal.

Waitemata, which is on 91 per cent first doses and 79 per cent second doses, needs 55,000 more, and Counties Manukau is slowly creeping up close to the 90 per cent mark for first doses and is now on 76 per cent second doses.

The Ministry of Health today announced that more than 90 per cent of the Canterbury region's eligible population has now also had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with about 8000 administered yesterday.

Canterbury DHB is at 72 per cent for two shots, and is about 88,000 shy of reaching the 90 per cent target. Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch has resulted in an increase in the number of people seeking vaccination over the past few days.

Today there was one new case in Christchurch. The person had recently travelled into New Zealand from overseas, a Health Ministry spokesman said.

They had multiple negative tests in MIQ in Auckland, including a day 12 test, before being released and travelling to Christchurch. They have reported as being fully vaccinated. On Thursday, they had a further test, which returned a positive result last night.

The person was now self-isolating, and further tests are being done to determine the source of infection.

"Because there are cases in Canterbury, it is important that anyone, especially those in Christchurch, with any symptoms, no matter how mild, please get tested," the spokesman said.

"Those in Canterbury are also reminded to get vaccinated today if they have not already."

All is tracking well in other bigger cities with Wellington's Capital and Coast DHB recording 92 per cent first doses and 79 per cent second doses.

But while the big cities are performing well, some smaller ones are being left behind especially some more provincial areas and DHBs with high Māori populations.

Tairawhiti on the East Coast is at just 78 per cent first dosed and is the worst-performing DHB in the country, with Northland just slightly ahead on 79 per cent and Lakes DHB in Rotorua on 80 per cent.

Overall, around 3.69 million Kiwis have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which is about 88 per cent of the eligible population.

Nearly three-quarters, 74 per cent or 3.11m Kiwis, have had both doses.

The Government has opted for a vaccine target that every district health board has to reach separately, rather than an overall figure for the whole country.