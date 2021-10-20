Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Locations of interest - infected person at Auckland supermarket yesterday

There were 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday. Video / Alex Burton / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Dean Purcell

There were 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday. Video / Alex Burton / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Dean Purcell

A shopper with Covid-19 was at an Auckland supermarket yesterday morning.

A member of the public who has tested positive for the virus was at Countdown Manukau, at 652 Great South Rd in South Auckland, from 10.38am to 11am.

People who were shopping there during that time are advised to monitor their health for 14 days and get tested if Covid symptoms start to appear.

The same supermarket had another Covid exposure event on Monday between 3.25pm and 3.35pm.

10.30am update

• Countdown Roselands: 90 Great South Rd, Papakura: Thurs, Oct 14, 6.15pm-7pm

• Life Pharmacy Papakura: 102 Great South Rd, Papakura: Fri, Oct 15, 3.30pm-4pm

• Countdown Manukau: 652 Great South Rd, Manukau (twice): Weds, Oct 20, (yesterday) 10.28am-11am and Mon, Oct 18, 3.25pm-3.35pm

People told to self isolate after laundromat visit

Meanwhile, people who were at a South Auckland laundromat are being told to isolate for 14 days after a person with Covid-19 was there for about two hours.

The Socials Laundromat on Tironui Rd, in Takanini, has been identified as a location of interest after an infected member of the public was there between 7pm and 9pm that night.

People who were at the Socials Laundromat in Takanini are told to self isolate for 14 days. Image / Google

"Self-isolate for 14 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. Test immediately and five and 12 days after you were exposed," the Ministry of Health says.

People affected are also urged to record their visit via the ministry's website or to call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The ministry has yet to announce any new locations this morning.

A total of 26 locations of interest or exposure events were identified by the authorities yesterday.

The Mr Meats Plus on Lincoln Rd, Henderson, has been identified as a location of interest. Image / Google

Several new places around Auckland showed new shops and eateries or businesses not seen on the list before, while others made a reappearance.

Among the new sites was a popular meat and fruit and vegetable store on Lincoln Rd, Henderson, West Auckland.

The Mr Meats Plus Henderson has been linked to a person with Covid who shopped there last Thursday between 12.30pm and 1pm.

Anyone who was there at the same time is told to monitor their health for 14 days and get tested if Covid symptoms start to appear.

A number of places of interest in Te Awamutu have also joined the list.

6pm update

• Countdown Airport: Corner of George Bolt Memorial and John Goulter Drive, Māngere, South Auckland. Sat, Oct 16, 6.54pm-7.10pm

• Airport Superette: 279 Kirkbride Rd, Māngere, South Auckland. Sat, Oct 16, 6.46pm-6.48pm

• West Liquor Lincoln Green: 159 Lincoln Rd, Henderson, West Auckland: Thurs, Oct 14, 12pm-12.10pm

• BP Connect Howick: 136 Ridge Rd, Howick, East Auckland: Thurs, Oct 14, 3pm-3.30pm

• Fresh Choice Te Awamutu: 39 Rewi St, Te Awamutu: Fri, Oct 15, 12.15pm-12.30pm

• Countdown Te Awamutu: 180 Sloane St, Te Awamutu: Fri, Oct 15, 5.45pm-7.55pm

• Socials Laundromat: 7 Tironui Rd, Takanini, South Auckland

• Mr Meats Plus Henderson: 8/155 Lincoln Rd, Henderson, West Auckland: Thurs, Oct 14, 12.30pm-1pm