Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Latest locations of interest - infected case linked to downtown shop for six hours

12 new Covid-19 community cases were announced on Monday with PM Jacinda Ardern outlining a self-isolation trial for international travellers and the RSE travel bubble for the Pacific to resume. Video / NZ Herald

A convenience store in the Auckland CBD has been linked to a person with Covid who was in the vicinity of the shop for six hours.

But the store's management says the person infected is not one of their staff.

5pm update

There is only one new location of interest released by the Ministry of Health which is a convenience store on Victoria St.

The 77 Convenience Store was visited by a person infected with Covid-19. Photo / Google

The 77 Convenience Store, 103 Victoria St West was visited by a person infected with Covid-19 for a period spreading across six hours on September 16.

Anyone who visited the store between 1pm to 7pm must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms.

A spokeswoman for the store told the Herald they had been taking calls from the public since their shop was identified as a location of interest, but wanted to make it clear that no one among their working staff is sick with Covid.

"I want to clarify that none of our staff was or is infected by Covid-19 and all of them are vaccinated," she said.

"I'm just saying this to show our commitment to the Covid-19 safety guidelines."

8.15am update

A petrol station in East Auckland is the sole updated location of interest early this morning.

The Mobil Glen Innes, at 292 Apirana Ave in Glen Innes, has been linked to a person with Covid who was there in the early hours of Saturday, September 11.

The affected person was there between 1.35am and 2.45am.

Anyone who was there at the same time is being told to monitor for any Covid symptoms for 14 days after the date of exposure and to immediately get a test if symptoms show.

Countdown Māngere, at the Māngere Town Centre, was visited by a person with Covid around lunchtime on Friday. Photo / Google

Nine locations were identified as exposure Covid events yesterday, including a butcher shop, supermarket, several pharmacies and a petrol station.

Of those, two businesses - a supermarket and a chemist at a busy Westfield shopping centre - were visited by a person with Covid three days ago.

Countdown Māngere Mall, at the Māngere Town Centre, has been linked to a person with the virus who was shopping there on Friday, September 24, between 11.58am and 12.18pm.

The second place exposed to Covid that same day is the Chemist Warehouse at the Westfield Manukau City Shopping Centre on Putney Way.

The Chemist Warehouse at Westfield Manukau was visited by a person with Covid on Friday. Photo / Google

The affected person was there for half an hour between 1.13pm and 1.43pm. Anyone who was at the chemist is advised to stay home and to get tested immediately.

Six locations visited by Covid cases on Thursday

Six locations of interest were visited by Covid positive people on Thursday, September 23.

The Mr Meats butcher shop on Roscommon Rd, Clendon Park, had a person with the virus there on that day between 4.01pm and 4.16pm.

A positive case was also at the Pacific Fresh shop, also on Roscommon Rd from 3.51pm to 4.01pm.

Mr Meats on Roscommon Rd, Clendon Park, was visited by a positive Covid case on Thursday. Photo / Google

Shortly before that, between 3.23pm and 3.43pm, an infected member of the public was at the Countdown supermarket at the Westfield Manukau City shopping centre.

Unichem Otara was also visited by a person who has tested positive for Covid on the same day - between 2.58pm and 3.08pm.

Chemist Warehouse at the Westfield Manukau City mall is linked to a positive case there between 3.12pm and 3.22pm.

While the final exposure event that day has been found at the BP Connect petrol station at 199 Weymouth Rd, Manurewa. The affected time is between 10.29am and 10.39am.

The Ministry of Health is advising anyone who was at four of those places - Mr Meats, Pacific Fresh, Countdown Manukau City and the Unichem Otara - to stay at home and "test immediately" as well as five days after they visited that location of interest.

"Please continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day five test result."

People who were at any of those locations at the affected time periods are also urged to record their visits online, on the ministry's website, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact-tracers can get in touch.

Yesterday's locations

• Mr Meats: 5/423 Roscommon Rd, Clendon Park: Thursday, September 23

• Pacific Fresh: 1/423 Roscommon Rd, Clendon Park: Thursday, September 23

• Countdown Manukau City Mall: Westfield Manukau City Shopping Centre: Thursday, September 23

• Countdown Māngere Mall: Māngere Town Centre: Friday, September 24

• Unichem Otara Pharmacy: 1/120 East Tāmaki Rd, Otara: Thursday, September 23

• Chemist Warehouse Westfield Manukau: 5 Putney Way, Manukau: Friday, September 24

Also: Thursday, September 23

• Farro Epsom: 446 Manukau Rd, Epsom: Wednesday, September 22