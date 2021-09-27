Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Top police bosses met with Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki over planned protest

8 minutes to read
12 new Covid-19 community cases were announced on Monday with PM Jacinda Ardern outlining a self-isolation trial for international travellers and the RSE travel bubble for the Pacific to resume. Video / NZ Herald

12 new Covid-19 community cases were announced on Monday with PM Jacinda Ardern outlining a self-isolation trial for international travellers and the RSE travel bubble for the Pacific to resume. Video / NZ Herald

By:

Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

Top police bosses Andrew Coster and Wally Haumaha have met virtually with Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki over his plans for an anti-lockdown protest rally.

On Friday, Police Commissioner Coster and Deputy Commissioner Haumaha discussed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid