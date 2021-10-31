Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Huntly wastewater surprise, residents asked to get tested

A wastewater detection was reported in the Waikato town of Huntly today. Photo / Doug Sherring

The Health Ministry says Covid-19 was detected in Huntly wastewater today, despite no known cases in the town.

A pop-up testing site will be set up from Monday morning and health officials are asking residents with symptoms to get tested, no matter how mild the symptoms may be.

"The advice is the same even if people are vaccinated," the Health Ministry said in its 1pm media statement.

Details for the testing site will be shared on the DHB's website and Facebook page once confirmed.

The surprise wastewater detection in Huntly comes as New Zealand records 143 new community cases on Sunday, six of them in Waikato.

The majority - 135 - are in Auckland, and two in Northland. More than half the cases, 73, are unlinked.

New Zealand reached a vaccination milestone yesterday with 75 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated. Auckland is 80 per cent fully vaccinated.