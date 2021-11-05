Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Got ya Dot - All Blacks battleground Eden Park turns into dotting domain

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

What is normally the fortress of New Zealand rugby will transform into a dotting domain as Tāmaki Makaurau's Got ya Dot campaign kicks off at Eden Park today.

"Got ya Dot" is a campaign designed by rangatahi Māori to appeal to the 12-34 age bracket and will come to a head this weekend with youth-tailored vaccination centres in operation across the region.

Chief among them is Eden Park, which will be open between noon and 8pm today and tomorrow. Two schools, as well as two kura kaupapa, are also on board.

Its timing - three weeks after Super Saturday - is intentional, as organisers hope to see the 9500 Aucklanders who came out last time for their first dose, get their second.

A key aspect of the Got ya Dot campaign has been replacing the usual kōrero tied to vaccination such as "jab" and "shot" with dot, and its Māori translation, ira, in the hope it will reduce the nerves of whānau who might be feeling uncomfortable with those terms.

Positivity and encouragement will be the themes of the day across the sites, particularly at Eden Park.

There are five separate tents containing 25 socially distanced chairs each, meaning the site can theoretically process up to 500 people an hour. Photo / Alex Burton

Those looking to get their dot - who mustn't be symptomatic, waiting for a test result or been at a location of interest - will be registered before walking out on to the hallowed turf for their vaccination.

On their way out they'll pass through the coveted changing rooms, which feature the names of our most illustrious All Blacks and Black Caps.

Eden Park vaccination site lead Teara Gillman is ready for a horde of people to arrive for their ira/dot as part of the Got ya Dot campaign this weekend. Photo / Alex Burton

"We're hoping to get a lot of first-timers who might have been hesitant," site lead Teara Gillman said.

"Eight months ago, if they told me, 'You want to get vaccinated at the CBD centre or Eden Park?', I would have said Eden Park!"

The newly vaccinated will be able to have a look through the coveted Eden Park changing rooms. Photo / Alex Burton

Gillman was aiming to dot between 1400-2000 people each day at the sports ground and hoped to reach up to 400 at each of the satellite sites per day.

In addition to having your name on the big screen post vaccination, those who come along will receive some plants of either rongoā Māori (Māori healing) or kai, as well as earning prizes for their kura.

A free taxi service has also been stood up for those hoping to get to any of the sites and can be accessed by calling Healthline on 0800 28 29 26.

‌

As at Tuesday, 72 per cent of Auckland Māori between 12-34 had had one dot, while 49 per cent were fully dotted. The figures were much lower for Māori of the same age group nationally, at 64 and 40 per cent respectively.

Pasifika numbers were more encouraging, with 80 per cent of Auckland Pasifika of the same age group having had their first ira, 59 per cent with both - almost identical to national levels.

Helping the cause were many Pasifika sporting stars yesterday at a drive-through vaccination event in Māngere.

Former Kiwi Ferns captain Luisa Avaiki Tavesivesi (centre) was one of many Pasifika sporting stars at the vaccination drive in Māngere today. Photo / Michael Craig

Recent rugby union convert Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, All Black Patrick Tuipulotu and Silver Fern Sulu Fitzpatrick were just some of sporting legends who were encouraging South Auckland whānau to get their dot.

The crew had ticked more than 100 vaccinations just before the close of play yesterday and were expecting a big day at their site at the Māngere East Rugby League Football Club on Hain Drive today.

Former Kiwi Ferns captain Luisa Avaiki Tavesivesi said a strong number of people getting their first dots had turned up, all keen to take part.

"What's been really encouraging for me is seeing parents coming with their kids and the kids have been [getting] vaccinated and they've been really positive about it."

The two-day event had been organised by a collective of local sports clubs - something Tavesivesi would form stronger relationships in the community for seasons to come.

Vaccination site locations:

• Hoani Waititi Marae (Sat: 12pm-9pm, Sun: 12pm-5pm)

• West Lake Boys, Takapuna (Sat: 12pm-9pm, Sun: 12pm-5pm)

• Kia Aroha College (Sat: 12pm-9pm, Sun: 12pm-5pm)

• Te Kura Kaupapa Maori ā-rohe o Mangere (Sat: 12pm-9pm, Sun: 12pm-5pm)

• 77 Line Rd, Glen Innes (9am-12pm)

• Fenchurch Park Playground, Glen Innes (1pm-3pm)

• Maota Samoa (Fale Samoa), 114 Bader Drive, Māngere (Sat: 8am-4pm)

• Mo'ui Ma'a Tonga, 47 Favona Road, Māngere, Auckland (Sat: 8.30am-5.30pm)

Vaccination buses and campervans locations:

• Massey Ave Car Park, Pukekohe (Sat: 9am-2pm)

• TKKM o Māngere (Sat)

• Tuvaluan Event (2nd Event), 40 Kirrie Avenue, Te Atatu South (Sat)

• Oruawharo Marae, 2 Oruawharo School Road (Sat: 9am-3pm)

• Henderson High School, 274 Don Buck Road, Massey (Sat: 9am onwards)

• Huia Town Hall, Huia (Sat: 10am-2pm)

• Riverside Community Centre, Cnr Bernard Street, Peace Avenue, Mount Wellington (Sat: 11am-2pm)

• 205 Robertson Road, Māngere (Sat: 10am-2pm)

• HBC Boating Club, Stanmore Bay (Sun: 9am-3pm)

• Piha Town Hall, 72 Seaview Road, Piha (Sun: 10am-2pm)

• Volta Park - Templeton Road, Clendon (11am-4pm)