Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Two more Northland residents test positive for virus

A record 163 new cases of Covid-19 was reported in the community on Friday. Video / Alex Burton / Mark Mitchell / Michael Craig / Dean Purcell

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in Northland, both of which are linked to known cases in the Far North town of Kaitaia.

That brings the total number of Northland cases in this Delta outbreak to 17.

Eight cases are active, while nine have recovered, Northland DHB said.

It said health teams are interviewing the new cases to determine which locations they have visited.

Any locations of interest found will be posted on the Ministry of Health website.

"Support will be provided to these people while they recover, including wrap-around medical, wellbeing and social services," the DHB said.

It also encouraged people living in or around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui and Kaitaia to get tested if they have had symptoms of Covid-19 in the past couple of weeks.



There were 1112 tests taken across Northland yesterday and 1285 vaccinations given out, including 378 first doses.

Health teams are currently running 10 community testing centres and nine vaccination clinics in the region.

Current locations of interest:

Three additional locations have been added. These are:

• Liquorland Whangārei Central Whangārei : Mon, Nov 1, noon-1pm

• Pak'nSave Whangārei Whangārei: Mon, Nov 1, 11.45am-1.50pm

• Mobil Kaitaia Kaitaia: Mon, Nov 1, 8.30am–9.15am

Those who have visited a location of interest on the date and time specified should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after they were exposed at this location.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve," the DHB said.

‌

Northland DHB community testing centres will be open on the weekend at:

- Kaitaia Hospital, Saturday, November 6, and Sunday, November 7, 9am-4pm. Those getting a test should use the hospital driveway next to the car compound. Please stay in your car for swabbing.

- Rawene Hospital, Saturday, November 6, 9am-2pm. Please call 09 405 7709 before arriving

- Kerikeri, 1 Sammaree Place, Saturday, November 6, 9am-2pm

- Whangārei – 20 Winger Cres, Kamo, Saturday, November 6, 9am-4pm, and Sunday, November 7, 10am-2pm

