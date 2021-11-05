Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Covid detected in wastewater samples in Napier, Gisborne

Health teams are urgently searching for undetected Covid cases in the Gisborne area. Photo / File

Health teams are urgently searching for undetected Covid cases in the Gisborne area. Photo / File

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Health teams are working to establish whether there are undetected cases of Covid in the Gisborne region after two wastewater samples tested positive for the virus.

The tests were taken between Monday and Wednesday in Napier and Gisborne, with the positive results coming this afternoon.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said there are no MIQ facilities, or known COVID-19 cases self-isolating, in Napier or Gisborne.

That meant the positive tests could be from recently recovered cases returning to the region from MIQ who are shedding the virus, transient visitors to the region, or could signal undetected cases in the community.

Gisborne District Council reiterated there were no confirmed cases of Covid in its Tairāwhiti District Health Board region at the moment.

"Further tests are being carried out to determine if there is undetected community transmission of the virus in our region," it said in a Facebook post.

"If you haven't had your first Covid-19 vaccination, or are due to have your second dose, then please do this as soon as possible."

The council urged anyone in the DHB region who has cold or flu-like symptoms and who may have been exposed to a Covid infected person or travelled out of the area, such as to Auckland, to get tested immediately.

"Please only get tested if you meet this criteria," it said.

Mayor Rehette Stolz told Checkpoint everyone in the region with flu-like symptoms should get tested immediately.

"And also, get vaccinated."

This weekend people in the Tairāwhiti DHB region can get vaccinated at the following locations with no appointment:

- Te Tini o Porou, corner of Huxley road and Tindall road: 9am – 5pm

- Drive-through at Harry Barker Reserve (enter from Gladstone road): 10am – 7pm

- Community vaccination clinic 295 Palmerston Road (walk in): 9am – 5pm

- Patutahi clinic (at the Patutahi Hall) drive-through clinic 10am – 2pm (Sunday only)

Testing is available this Saturday and Sunday at a drive-through set up at 110 Peel Street from 9am - 5pm, no appointment required.

ESR will carry out further samples in coming days with results expected early next week.

Addition reporting RNZ