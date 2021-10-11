Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Free pizza for vaccination as local campaign ramps up

FUSH, based in Wigram, offered free food to vaccinated people at the Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae clinic in Wainoni on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Free pizza is on offer at a Christchurch store for anyone who has had at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The offer will be available at Spagalimis Pizzaria on Salisbury St this Saturday between 11am and 4pm.

Patrons will need to purchase a pint of beer, glass of wine, or a mocktail and they will get a six-piece pizza for free.

It is a part of the multi-agency campaign aiming to make Canterbury the most protected region in the country.

It aims to have 90 per cent of the population with at least one dose of the vaccine by Labour Weekend.

"No incentive should be needed to do the right thing for our country so look at this as a reward for being a good team player," a post on the business's Facebook page said.

It comes after another Christchurch business gave away free food for those who are vaccinated.

The region appears to be doing well in its vaccination efforts with about 82 per cent of Canterbury residents either fully vaccinated, having had a single dose or booked to receive their vaccination.

A Canterbury District Health Board spokesperson said more than 375,000 residents have had at least their first dose and more than 238,000 had had their second dose.

"We want to keep this momentum going," they said.

Find out more about the 90 for Canterbury campaign on its website or Facebook page.