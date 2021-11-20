Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Four Square in Rotorua visited by infected person two days ago

November 20 2021 There were 172 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - and the first Wellington case has been confirmed, an essential worker from Auckland.

Shoppers at a dairy in Rotorua are advised to monitor their health for two weeks after a person with Covid-19 was there two days ago.

The Four Square Koutu, on Koutu Rd in Rotorua, has been linked to a person who has tested positive for the virus.

They were at the shop on Friday afternoon, between 1.30pm and 2.45pm.

Anyone who was there at the same time is told to watch for any Covid symptoms for 14 days after being exposed and to get a test if you start to get sick.

10.15am update

• Four Square Koutu: 48 Koutu Rd, Koutu, Rotorua

The Four Square is the only new location of interest released by the Ministry of Health so far this morning.

The Four Square Koutu, in Rotorua, was visited by a person with Covid-19 on Friday afternoon. Image / Google

Health officials are expected to release new locations of interest linked to people with Covid-19 after a new community case was identified in Hawke's Bay.

Authorities confirmed yesterday that a person who had travelled to Auckland had tested positive for the virus on arrival in Hawke's Bay.

The person involved had permission to make the trip, the local district health board said, and is now in isolation. People who had come into contact with them are also now being tested for Covid.

No new locations of interest have been identified in Hawke's Bay as of 10.30am.

The ministry released 35 new locations of interest throughout the day yesterday.

According to the list, the latest anyone with the virus has been out and about in the community was late on Friday afternoon in Tūrangi, near Taupō.

Infected shopper at Tūrangi supermarket late Friday afternoon

An infected member of the public was at the New World Tūrangi supermarket, on Ohuanga Rd, for just over an hour.

The affected time is between 4pm and 5.15pm and anyone who was shopping there during that time is urged to monitor their health for 14 days after being exposed.

A shopper who has tested positive for Covid-19 was at New World Tūrangi two days ago. Image / Google

If symptoms start to show, get a Covid test immediately and stay home until a negative result is returned.

Yesterday's locations drop included a string of shops, supermarkets and gas stations in the Waikato region.

A number of new places were also identified in Tauranga, Mt Maunganui, Rotorua, Dargaville and Kawakawa.

Meanwhile, places of interest connected to Covid cases in Auckland have slowed down; with authorities last releasing any in the region six days ago.

Only four locations in Auckland are now on the list - all in the Manukau, South Auckland, area.

New locations of interest at 6pm

• Faded Barbershop Tauranga. Friday, November 12, 1.30pm-3.30pm

• Astrolabe Brew Bar Mt Maunganui. Friday November 12, 8pm-11.59pm

• IKandi Mount Maunganui. Saturday, November 13, 12am-1am

• Astrolabe Brew Bar Mt Maunganui. Saturday, November 13, 12am-1.30am

• Yoyoso The Base Te Rapa. Monday, November 15, 12.38pm-1.13pm

• Platypus Shoes The Base Te Rapa. Monday, November 15, 12.44pm-1.15pm

• Countdown Fairy Springs. Monday, November 15, 6pm-8.30pm

• New World Turangi. Tuesday, November 16, 11.15am-1pm

• Gas Pōkeno. Tuesday, November 16, 12.30pm-1pm

• New World Tūrangi. Friday, November 19, 4pm-5.15pm

Auckland's current locations of interest

• Chemist Warehouse Ronwood Centre: 5 Ronwood Ave, Manukau: Weds, Nov 10, 10am-2pm

• Chemist Warehouse Ronwood Centre: Tues, Nov 9, 10am-6.30pm

• Postie Westfield Manukau: Westfield Manukau mall: Weds, Nov 10, 2pm-3.45pm

• Pagani Manukau: Westfield Manukau mall: Weds, Nov 10, 2.30pm-4.15pm