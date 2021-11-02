Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Far North on edge as officials rush to find link to latest community cases

November 2 2021 The top of Northland will go into alert level 3 tonight after fears of undetected community transmission of Covid-19.

November 2 2021 The top of Northland will go into alert level 3 tonight after fears of undetected community transmission of Covid-19.

COVID LATEST

* 'I worry that it's too risky' - expert and modeller on easing restrictions in Auckland

* Auckland, Northland businesses show high debt stress

* Jacinda Ardern to travel to Auckland after rule change

* Kate MacNamara: The suffocating spin of NZ's vaccine taskforce

* 'It's really awful': Vaccine-for-cash scam targeting vulnerable, social worker warns

The top of the country is on a knife edge as authorities rush to work out exactly how a couple in Kaitaia became infected with Covid-19 without coming into contact or being at a location of interest linked to previous community cases in Northland.

The Far North was plunged back into alert level 3 just before midnight last night after officials announced that contact tracers had not been able to establish how two new community cases in the region had contracted the virus in recent days.

Far North District mayor John Carter said locals had expected something like this to happen, but acknowledged that people were scared about the situation.

"Quite honestly, the people are frightened," he told TVNZ's Breakfast show.

People were worried about the implications this might bring.

"That's why we're all working together. We'll stand up...and get ahead of this thing."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's visit to Northland yesterday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

He acknowledged the family involved and said they had done everything right and were co-operating with authorities.

The development in Northland happened just hours after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was in the region and whose planned press conference had to be temporarily abandoned after a heckler repeatedly interrupted.

Ardern will be in Whanganui today to support the vaccination drive in the area.

On the overall low vaccination rate in the region, Carter said it was important to remember that a lot of the population are young.

"A lot of our people are younger and they haven't been eligible for a jab until relatively recently."

But efforts are now being made to get vaccinations out to those young people. The same goes for Māori, Carter said.

Te Tai Tokerau border control founder Hone Harawira told Three's AM Show that even if they reached 90 per cent in Northland, the 10 per cent who would be missing were the "poor and the destitute".

Harawira, who is self-isolating at the moment, said all the authorities were working overtime to try to get as many people vaccinated and tested as they could over the next few weeks.

The decision to put the northern Northland border in place straight through the Hokianga Harbour was because it was an easy road to cut and didn't require too many people staffing it.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media in Kawakawa yesterday, just before the press conference was abandoned. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Harawira said Delta came from Auckland and they thought the exemption system was flawed and allowed too many people through the northern Auckland border.

He knew of one man who had spent 10 minutes visiting an orchard and then spent the rest of the day fishing with mates up there.

"We really think someone needs to clamp down properly like we are going to be clamping around the Muriwhenua area."

Meanwhile, Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson continues his work with gang leaders and the community in a bid to get the vaccination rate up within those groups.

Jackson said that might not be popular with many people but he told the Breakfast show that it was important to remember even the children of gang members can be out attending the same school and playing in the same playgrounds as the children of non gang members.

"Everybody runs a mile when they see these guys. I understand that."

Jackson said when he saw gangs, he saw whānau, wives and children also needing help.

He pointed to his mother, who worked as a parole officer for 20 years.

His upbringing, background and therefore understanding could help in this case - by working with gangs to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

"I don't just come to go to Parliament to eat my lunch and rubbish the gangs and Māori and Pasifika, I come there to use my experience and background for the benefit of all New Zealanders - because I think New Zealanders want to see these guys vaccinated because we're nervous of this virus."

This map shows large vaccinations centres from the Unite again Covid-19 information page. For more detailed information about your neighbourhood visit Healthpoint.