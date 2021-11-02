Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Katikati woman offered $200 to get vaccine for someone else

Cira Olivier
By
5 mins to read
Auckland and Waikato are set to see an easing of Covid-19 restrictions, moving to level three step two. Video / Dean Purcell / Mark Mitchell / Jason Oxenham / Alex Burton

Auckland and Waikato are set to see an easing of Covid-19 restrictions, moving to level three step two. Video / Dean Purcell / Mark Mitchell / Jason Oxenham / Alex Burton

A Bay of Plenty social worker says vulnerable people are being targeted by a scam paying them to get a Covid-19 vaccination in someone else's name.

The warning comes after one of her clients almost

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.