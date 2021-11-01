Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Baypark Speedway fireworks spectacular postponed

The fireworks spectacular was set down to kick off the delayed speedway season. Photo / Supplied

The fireworks spectacular was set down to kick off the delayed speedway season. Photo / Supplied

The fireworks spectacular that was due to kick off the delayed speedway season at Baypark has been postponed.

The opening of the 20th racing season at Mt Maunganui's Baypark Speedway remains a possibility as track officials work through the changing Covid-19 alert requirements.

Having postponed the Labour weekend 2021-22 season opener, the decision has now been taken to also postpone the annual fireworks spectacular scheduled for this weekend.

Baypark speedway manager Willie Kay said the fireworks meeting was traditionally one of their biggest meetings each season, attracting a large crowd and being especially popular with young families.

"We have carefully reviewed the Covid-19 level 2 requirements for public gatherings which are currently in force in Tauranga.

"They present challenges around social distancing and we are unable to offer catering under the current guidelines. Also, some of our competitors, officials and Baypark promoter Bill Buckley would be unable to travel from the Auckland and Waikato regions.

"It's a very disappointing decision to make, but it wouldn't have been possible to provide the high-quality spectator experience that families and race fans have come to expect on Baypark's annual fireworks night," Kay said.

He said each day they were watching developments and making sure they were in a position to get the new season started as soon as it was feasible.

The next scheduled meeting at Baypark Speedway is on Saturday, November 20. An updated calendar will be published shortly that will reflect the two early-season postponements and the possible addition of an early January date that has recently become available following the cancellation of the Bay Dreams festival.

Highlights on the 2021-22 Baypark Speedway racing calendar include the NZ Saloon Car Championship set for January 7 to 8, the North Island Sprint Car Championship on March 12 and the second annual running of the 50-lap Midget Car Classic on February 5 that was introduced last summer.

Established highlights such as the Stock Car Gold Cup and South Pacific Super Saloon Car Championship also feature on the calendar along with Fireworks and Demolition Derby attractions.

Variety will again feature throughout the season, with race programmes featuring a mix of nine classes.

Baypark Speedway is set to contract competitors in the open-wheel Midget Car, F2 Midget, Sprint Car and Six Shooter classes along with Super Saloons and Saloon cars, Super Stocks, Stock Cars and Youth Mini Stocks.