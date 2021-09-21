Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Man falls victim to vaccine scam offering jab for $100

A Christchurch man says he fell victim to scammers going door-to-door offering at-home Covid vaccinations. Photo / Supplied

A Christchurch man says he fell victim to scammers going door-to-door offering at-home Covid vaccinations. Photo / Supplied

A Christchurch man says he fell victim to scammers going door-to-door offering at-home Covid vaccinations.

Police have warned the public after receiving reports of two men visiting homes in the city.

Zac told Newstalk ZB's John McDonald two men pulled into his Avonhead driveway in a white station wagon last night, nicely dressed and wearing Ministry of Health ID cards around their necks.

The men said they were there as part of a new outreach programme the ministry was running.

"I took them out at face value, they showed me different pamphlets, explained how it worked.

"They said I had to pay them $100 to be able to secure my appointment and that covers the call-out fees cause they are only partially funded."

Zac handed over $100 in cash and was given a phone number to ring in the morning to secure his appointment.

But when he did so, he found the number disconnected.

He quickly Googled Covid-19 scams and found that the same scam had been reported a few days prior.

"I've only just realised in the last couple of hours. I thought I was doing the right thing organising the vaccine. I work long hours so a lot of the clinics aren't open.

"I feel embarrassed actually. They were driving a nice car, pulled in my driveway and were really polite. It was pretty convincing."

‌

The men appeared to be aged in their 30s and were driving a white station wagon, he said.

"As soon as they left me they went up my neighbours driveway so they were doing the rounds."

Zac's yet to report the incident to police but says he will.

On Monday, police reported two men, wearing suits, and carrying fake Ministry of Health business cards, had been door-knocking in the suburb of Addington over the weekend.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson says all vaccinations are delivered by legitimate healthcare providers.

"Anyone trying to charge for vaccinations, or arriving unannounced and going door-to-door claiming to be from the Ministry of Health and offering vaccinations is not legitimate."