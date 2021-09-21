Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Covid spreads to Hells Angels gang member

There were 14 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Tuesday, all of them in Auckland or the Upper Hauraki. Video / Dean Purcell / Jason Oxenham / Mark Mitchell

A prospect for the Hells Angels has caught Covid-19, making it the third gang to be affected by the virus.

A Herald source confirmed the Auckland chapter prospect of the Hells Angels, Brentwood Ave, is now in the quarantine facility at Jet Park .

The positive test comes after a patched member of Black Power caught Covid-19 and then spread it to children living in his home just outside Kaiaua on the Hauraki Plains last week.

A third person, believed to be a teenager, also returned a weak positive result.

The tiny settlement is now the subject of a Section 70 order imposed by director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield which means residents in the bespoke border need to stay home until Friday.

Several members of the Mongrel Mob have also caught the virus, including in Auckland.

Members of the gang were forced into isolation last week after a young woman discharged herself from Middlemore Hospital and went to the gang's pad, where she lives, while waiting for a Covid-19 test result.

The woman entered the hospital's emergency department with a health issue unrelated to Covid and her answers to screening questions indicated she had no symptoms or had not visited any locations of interest.

She was admitted to the short-stay ward, consented to a Covid test, but the Ministry of Health claimed she discharged herself from hospital before the result came back as positive.

The patient disputed she discharged herself and said that once she was given medication, hospital staff told her she could leave as they were short of beds.

Meanwhile, yesterday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a new testing centre at the Manukau Sports Bowl, taking the total number of centres to 24 in Auckland.

The new testing centre was aimed at residents in Clover Park, the new suburb of interest, and she asked everyone to go and get tested due to a large number of cases coming out of the area.