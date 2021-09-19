Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Police investigating vaccination scam

There were 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on September 19th.

There were 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on September 19th.

Police are investigating reports of two people going door-to-door in Christchurch offering Covid-19 vaccinations for a $100 fee.

The men, wearing suits, and carrying fake Ministry of Health business cards, have been door-knocking in the suburb of Addington over the weekend.

They have offered Covid-19 vaccinations brought to your house so you can get a jab at home for a hundred dollars, the cost covering the call-out fee and petrol.

The Covid vaccine is free to everyone aged over 12.

The men have demanded cash upfront as part of the scam and have a mobile eftpos machine telling people they are able to get people an early appointment.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson says all vaccinations are delivered by legitimate healthcare providers.

"Anyone trying to charge for vaccinations, or arriving unannounced and going door-to-door claiming to be from the Ministry of Health and offering vaccinations is not legitimate."

"This is a scam and should be reported to police."

Police confirmed they have received reports of two people going door-to-door in Christchurch offering Covid-19 vaccinations for a fee.

They say it is not a legitimate service and police are making enquiries.

Police say anyone who has been approached is urged to report it via 105 immediately.

All vaccinations are led locally by District Health Boards and are delivered by healthcare service providers in their communities, such as GPs, pharmacies, whānau ora and other legitimate providers.

While in some cases, home vaccinations may be being offered by DHBs for those unable to make it to a clinic, this would not occur without prior contact from their healthcare provider.