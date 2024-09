Jury set to deliberate Phillip Polkinghorne’s fate, fresh wave of explosions in Lebanon plus The Sims is coming to the big screen.

A cyclist has suffered serious injuries following a crash with a car in Queenstown this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Hensman Rd, between Panorama Tce and Frankton Rd, about 4.15pm following reports a cyclist and a car had collided.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance responded to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Lakes District Hospital in a serious condition.”