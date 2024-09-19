“Every year we receive complaints from beachgoers, often families, about driver behaviour and their determination to treat the beach as their private speedway despite education campaigns and calls for restraint,” Fulljames said.
Karioitahi Beach is one of only two beaches in the Auckland region which is listed as a designated road, the other being Muriwai in West Auckland.
Driving a motor vehicle on all other Auckland beaches was prohibited, except to launch or retrieve a boat, or in an emergency.