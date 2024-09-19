“Every year we receive complaints from beachgoers, often families, about driver behaviour and their determination to treat the beach as their private speedway despite education campaigns and calls for restraint,” Fulljames said.

Karioitahi Beach is one of only two beaches in the Auckland region which is listed as a designated road, the other being Muriwai in West Auckland.

Karioitahi Beach was listed in New Zealand's top 10 dangerous beaches for swimming. Photo / ATEED

Driving a motor vehicle on all other Auckland beaches was prohibited, except to launch or retrieve a boat, or in an emergency.

At a recent Auckland Council Regional Transport Committee meeting, members adopted Katoa, Ka Ora (speed management plan) for the area.

Fulljames said Auckland Transport and Auckland Council were working together to include the iwi request, and seek approval for the change with the director of Land Transport for certification.

“Once that has happened, the new speed limit is entered into a national register.”

The 20km/h speed limit will run the length of Karioitahi Beach to the north, then down as far as the Waikato boundary in the south.

“We expect it to be in the register by early November.”

Karioitahi Beach’s only vehicle access is from the north and south points of the carpark area.

According to council, vehicles aren’t permitted to drive on the beach directly in front of the carpark, because it is the busiest swimming area.

The only safety signage for beachgoers are at the carpark area, however Auckland Transport was expected to install signage on the road approaching the carpark, notifying the change.

In 2023, Karioitahi Beach had a hazard rating of seven out of 10, making it one of the country’s top 10 most dangerous beaches for swimming.

