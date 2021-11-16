Covid 19 Delta outbreak: East Auckland student infectious at school for five days

More secondary school students will be allowed back as Covid restrictions ease, but as Mount Albert Grammar School headmaster Patrick Drumm says not all schools will be racing kids back into the classroom. Video / NZ Herald

A student at Pakuranga Heights School has tested positive for Covid-19 and was infectious while at school for a week.

In a letter posted to the school website, principal Fintan Kelly said the student was infectious at school from November 8 to 12.

"A student has been confirmed as having Covid-19. The person was infectious at Pakuranga Heights School from 8th to 12th November."

Health officials are asking close contacts to self-isolate and get tested.

The east Auckland school will remain closed this week. The school said it is working closely with the public health service and Ministry of Education officials.

On Monday the school was made aware a parent had tested positive and their children had attended school in level 3 restrictions.

Pakuranga Heights School is among a number of Auckland schools to report student or staff Covid-19 cases.

On Monday night, it was revealed a teacher at an Auckland Catholic girls' school who taught at the school three days last week has tested positive for Covid.

In a letter to parents last night, Baradene College confirmed the teacher was infectious while at the school last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Western Springs College has also confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19 and the student was possibly infectious while at school on November 9 and 10.

The only contacts being isolated, tested and monitored are the 16 students who were with the case at a party on Friday night, principal Ivan Davis said.

The school had been advised by the director of education that it could stay open because the risk of Covid-19 transmission within school settings was considered low.

Meanwhile, Onehunga High School was closed yesterday and today after a student returned a positive result for the virus on Saturday.

In a notice to parents and staff, the school said the student involved was at school last week on Monday and Tuesday while infectious.

Thousands of students across Auckland are set to return on Wednesday with just four weeks of the school year to go.

Last week, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced Years 1-10 students in Waikato and Auckland will be able to return to the classroom from November 17. However primary and intermediate pupils will go back part-time and schools will set their own hours.