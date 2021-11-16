Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Family hesitancy affects vaccination for disabled people

Lavinia Lovo, 26, is encouraging members of the disabled community to consult their doctors about vaccination. Photo / Dean Purcell

When Fiona* turned up to the vaccination drive designed for young disabled people in Auckland's Northcote today, she wasn't sure whether she would get vaccinated.

Fiona, which is not her real name as she wishes to stay anonymous, said her family members had been against vaccination, partly for religious reasons, so she was not well informed about the Covid-19 vaccine.

"I didn't know exactly what the side effects were or how the vaccination worked with your body.

"I wasn't sure if I was actually going to get vaccinated today but I came here and literally everyone was ust on my case about it," she said with a laugh.

With the help of supportive friends and vaccination staff, Fiona started her vaccination journey.

"Having been informed that [the vaccine] could actually help has really changed my mind."

Fiona's tale is like many others, according to YES Disability Resource Centre chief executive Sonia Thursby.

The organisation, along with Auckland health officials, put together today's vaccination drive to encourage young members of the disabled community to get the vaccine.

It was held at the organisation's Northcote office, which was very accessible. Throughout the afternoon, snacks were provided while those in attendance were entertained by a DJ and games.

Neitjah Yasa, who was DJing the event, gets her second vaccination. Photo / Dean Purcell

Thursby believed efforts to provide vaccination resources in the disabled community were delayed in contrast to the overall rollout, particularly considering it concerned a group vulnerable to the virus.

As a consequence, Thursby said members of the disabled community weren't being reached and were unable to access services because of hesitancy in their family.

"We haven't created spaces for families to have a one-on-one conversation with people [about vaccination] and some people don't want to go to their GP about it.

"I've got young people who wanted to come today whose families won't let them come out because they're frightened."

Thursby also expressed great concern about the isolation these people would be feeling, especially in Auckland.

"They're sitting at home, quite disempowered, not knowing how to have their voice heard."

Because of this, Thursby was determined to continue providing opportunities for disabled people to access vaccination drives, no matter how many people came through.

"I don't care if we put this on for one young person, we'll do it because every single person counts."

Abdulla Shiblaq and Lavinia Lovo at the vaccination drive on Tuesday, aimed at young members of the disabled community. Photo / Dean Purcell

Lavinia Lovo, 26 and living with spina bifida, admitted she too was nervous after getting her first vaccination because of what she saw online.

"That s**t that goes on social media right now, oh man, it scared me."

Her job was to engage young people through social media, which made misinformation about the vaccine hard to ignore.

However, thanks to a vaccination drive near her home last month, Lovo went in for her second dose.

"Up until that moment, I was hesitating, but I think if they didn't show up like that, I might never have got it."

Abdulla Shiblaq, who lives with Noonan Syndrome - a genetic disorder that prevents normal development in various parts of the body - said many people just needed reassurance of the vaccine's safety.

"With young people with disability, some people might feel a bit uncomfortable with not knowing what's going into their bodies."

Shiblaq was vaccinated about two months ago, hoping it would help him visit his family overseas.

For those yet to start their vaccination journey, the 26-year-old recommended people consult medical professionals like doctors to get their advice.