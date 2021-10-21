Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Covid cases confirmed in Northland - no alert level shift

The Parua Bay Tavern, in Whangārei Heads, had closed and staff were isolating as well as undergoing Covid test as per Ministry of Health guidelines. Photo / Tania Whyte

Two positive Covid cases isolating near Kaikohe and a third potential case in Whangārei Heads have health officials urging Northlanders to get tested.

The two cases are contacts of a recently diagnosed case in Auckland. They are not linked to the Covid-positive women who travelled to the region at the start of the month.

The Advocate understands that the cases are a woman and her daughter who live in the Kaikohe area.

It's understood the woman had her first Covid vaccination, but her daughter had not received any.

A statement by the Ministry of Health said the individuals recently travelled to the Kaikohe area from Auckland.

"This was permitted travel under Alert Level 3. The individuals are now isolating."

The individuals were tested on October 20 and were not included in today's case numbers as their test results were received after the Ministry's daily reporting period.

The Ministry reported 129 new community cases in Auckland (120) and Waikato (9).

A case investigation is underway and had so far identified a limited number of close contacts who were currently undergoing tests.

"Interviews are also being undertaken to determine any locations of interest," the Ministry said.

The pair are believed to have visited Opononi and Whangārei with six locations of interest involved.

"People living in the Kaikohe area are asked to monitor the Ministry of Health's locations of interest page which will be regularly updated."

The third possible case is believed to be a family member of a Parua Bay Tavern employee.

A post on the Tavern's Facebook page confirmed they had received news an employee's family member had tested positive for the virus.

The owners said they were following Ministry of Health guidelines and had taken the precautionary measures of closing while staff isolated and underwent urgent Covid tests.

"I'm sorry I can't give any more information at this time until we get our results. Thanks for all your amazing support," the owners wrote.

The Tavern had not been added as a location of interest on the Ministry of Health website.

The Ministry urged Northlanders to both get tested and vaccinated.

The Northland District Health Board have extended the hours of testing sites in Kaitaia, Kerikeri, Whangārei and Dargaville over the long weekend.

"Those in Northland are reminded to get vaccinated this weekend if they are not already. If they have had a first dose three weeks or more ago, then they can get their second dose now."

Ngāti Hine Health Trust chief executive Geoff Milner reiterated the urgency for Māori to get vaccinated.

"We've had the calm before the storm, the door has now opened - and it's here. Ngāti Hine Health Trust will be working hard to play its part, but we need everybody on board to minimise the hits... it's not too late for our whānau to get vaccinated now."

The Northland District Health Board has extended the hours across Northland testing sites. Photo / NZME

The confirmed cases may come as a shock to Northlanders who were still grappling with the aftermath of the first snap lockdown on October 8.

It came after two female travellers crossed the border from Auckland, allegedly using falsified documents, and toured the region during which one of the women returned a positive Covid test while in Whangārei.

Northlanders are encouraged to get tested after two positive cases were detected in the Mid-North. Photo / NZME

Businesses had only just opened their doors to customers on Wednesday after either closing or operating on a reduced service while the region rode out alert level 3.

Available testing sites this long weekend:

Far North -

Kaitaia: Kaitaia Hospital, 29 Redan Road - Saturday to Monday, 9am to 4pm

Mid-North -

Kerikeri: 1 Sammaree Place - Saturday to Monday, 9am to 4pm

Ōhaeawai: Ōhaeawai Rugby Clubrooms - Saturday, 9am to 5pm

Whangārei -

Kamo: 20 Winger Cres - Saturday to Monday, 9am to 4pm

Kaipara -

Dargaville: Dargaville Hospital, at the underpass across from the main entrance to the hospital - Saturday to Monday, 10am to 3pm