Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Close eye on cases before Auckland's new freedoms next week

November 5 2021 There are a record 163 new cases of Covid-19 today. 159 are in Auckland and four are in Waikato. A second person isolating at home with Covid has died. Paramedics were called to a Mt Eden address.

An expert says despite a record number of cases on Friday slight freedoms promised to fatigued Aucklanders next week could still go ahead amid a careful "balancing act" of politics and public health.

"I think everyone is gearing up for the shift, and it would take a lot to change that," epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker said.

However, he was "on the fence" about whether it was a safe enough from a purely health perspective, as it had the potential to increase case numbers.

Part of Baker's concern was a lack of information about if and when all school pupils will return in Auckland. Currently just senior high school students have done so, from last week.

The Government has made an in-principle decision to move Auckland to step 2 of level 3 restrictions from 11.59pm Tuesday. Cabinet will meet on Monday to make a final call.

This step would allow retail stores to operate with safe distancing requirements and mask use, public facilities like libraries and museums to reopen, and outdoor gatherings to increase to 25 from 10.

Baker said step 2 was likely manageable, but a move to step 3 and opening up hospitality could be "a disaster".

"If it was just a public health decision, focused on minimising case numbers to minimise chronic effects on survivors, it would be simple, but from a societal view it is more complex. People do want to get on with their lives as much as possible," Baker said.

The shift away from elimination to "active suppression" in Auckland meant decisions were now a "balancing act" in terms of how many cases could be tolerated against giving greater freedoms, he said.

Epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker. Photo / Supplied

Baker's comments come as a record 163 cases were reported yesterday - 159 in Auckland and four in the Waikato - and just topping the previous high of 162 on Monday.

There were 69 people in hospital on Friday, including six in intensive care or high dependency units.

Importantly, the numbers still fall within high-level Government modelling published on Monday, which has daily case numbers peaking at 200 a day later this month, including 11 ICU admissions a week.

The numbers also show an increasing "decoupling" of hospitalisations from case numbers, as vaccination levels continue to rise.

Of those infected in this outbreak, the proportion without a single dose has dropped from 82 per cent on September 9 to 70 per cent.

Meanwhile, the hospitalisation rate of all cases has dropped from 9.7 per cent to 7.1 per cent over the same period.

As of Friday, 77 per cent of the eligible population - aged over 12 - have had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and 88.8 per cent have received at least one dose.

There should be a decent boost today, being three weeks after the Super Saturday vaccination event that resulted in 130,002 people being vaccinated in a single day. That included 39,025 people who are now due for their second dose.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay. Photo / Robert Kitchin

However, the record number of cases also comes as the contact tracing system looks increasingly stretched and will now focus only on publishing "high-risk" locations of interest, and more issues coming to light with people self-isolating at home because the MIQ system is at capacity.

Director of public health Caroline McElnay said on Friday a second person isolating at home with Covid had died.

He had recently been treated in hospital and had self-discharged, she said.

Investigations were still under to determine the exact causes of both deaths.

Pressed on support and resources being offered to those self-isolating, she said that would be part of the investigations and to determine if "improvements are needed".

Baker said from a risk management perspective the situation in Auckland seemed "absurd", whereby fully vaccinated travellers who had tested negative being put in MIQ while infected people were being asked to self-isolate, some ending up doing so in crowded housing.

"The risk-management settings are all over the show at the moment. Those hotels need to be used for the high-risk case, not leaving them at home in poor housing."

Meanwhile, Taranaki, Gisborne and Napier have been on high alert after Covid-19 was detected in wastewater samplings.

Authorities were working last night to see if there were undetected cases in the Gisborne region after two wastewater samples came back positive earlier in the day. The tests were taken between Monday and Wednesday in Napier and Gisborne.

As of Friday, no positive cases had been reported in those locations.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who has been assisting the local response with iwi Ngāti Ruanui and Ngāti Maru in Taranaki, said there were major concerns given low vaccination rates, particularly for Māori.

"We are particularly concerned given Stratford is a high-density area for Māori whānau," Ngarewa-Packer said.

"The next concern is the extremely low vaccination rates, with a 68 per cent second-dose vaccination rate overall.

"However, this is worse for Māori with less than half fully-vaccinated," said Ngarewa-Packer, who has trained as a vaccinator and has been helping out this week.

There were concerns in Gisborne given low vaccination rates there also. In Gisborne, 79 per cent of residents have received their first dose, and 65 per cent are fully vaccinated.

There were two attempts to flee an MIQ facility in 24 hours to Friday.

One involved Covid-19 case fleeing a Hamilton MIQ facility by removing a section of fencing and jumping into a waiting car, but was stopped by police a few minutes later.

The second ran away from the entrance to the Holiday Inn at Auckland Airport last night. They were also caught within five minutes.

In a statement, Joint Head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King said every event like that was "extremely disappointing".

As vaccination rates increase and ahead of a shift to the new traffic light system of Covid-19 management, work continues on developing vaccine certificates.

The Ministry of Health on Friday published further details for the My Vaccine Pass, an official record of vaccination status, to help people access places within New Zealand, and a separate pass for use when travelling internationally.

Both passes will be stored in a QR code that can be downloaded to your personal phone or may be printed out. They will be available later this month.