Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Caution urged as Auckland eyes alert level move

There were 143 Covid-19 cases announced in the community but there was some good news for Christchurch and vaccination numbers across Aotearoa. Video / NZ Herald

Cabinet will review alert level settings in Auckland and Waikato today, with both regions eyeing a move out of strict lockdown restrictions, which one group says has cost Auckland nearly $1 billion in lost consumer spending.

But experts are warning the Government to hold the line, saying any further loosening of restrictions could see case numbers soar, swamping hospitals with sick Covid patients.

Both Auckland and Waikato are at alert level 3, step one - essentially a level 3 lockdown, with some outdoor gathering restrictions lifted.

A decision to lift restrictions would be set against the backdrop of high community case numbers over the weekend, including a new daily record of 160 new cases, which was reported on Saturday.

There were a further 143 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total for the weekend to 303.

The weekend also saw thousands of protesters take to the streets in Auckland to rally against the continuing lockdown and vaccination mandates.

Te Pūnaha Matatini modeller Shaun Hendy urged caution saying the current reproduction rate of the virus - the "R rate" - remained above 1, meaning the outbreak was continuing to grow.

"We will continue to see an increase in cases despite the increasing vaccination numbers," Hendy said.

"In fact, the Government's approach has been to trade off any gains that vaccination has been giving us with relaxation of restrictions.

"It can only play that game for so long before we start to see real strain on the hospital system and the need to triage cases."

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said there were no surprises in the high number of cases.

"With the current constraints it's an exponential rise [in cases] but fortunately it's a very shallow curve," Baker said, warning "it's hard to imagine any justification for lowering alert level in Auckland".

He said the thing to watch in coming days was whether increasing cases were putting pressure on the hospital system.

Auckland business association Heart of the City said the city was "on track to hit $1 billion loss in consumer spending [compared to 2019]," before vaccination levels were high enough to move to the new traffic light system.

Chief executive Viv Beck said there was "a growing sense of desperation and a call to allow vaccinated people to earn a living, before it's too late".

On Sunday National upped its criticism of the Government's handling of the latest outbreak, saying it now wanted a full Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Government's preparations for a Delta outbreak.

Leader Judith Collins said that the Government appeared not to have planned for Delta, and left the population vulnerable.

"When Delta hit, less than 20 per cent of our population was fully vaccinated.

"It is now clear the Government went 'all in' on the elimination strategy and assumed it would work to beat Delta.

"While other countries were vaccinating as quickly as possible and investing in contact tracing, rolling out saliva testing and utilising rapid antigen testing, New Zealand followed the same playbook that worked in 2020," Collins said.

Judith Collins spent the weekend in Auckland visiting vaccinators. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The Government is also facing questions about two Covid-positive people who absconded from the Jet Park quarantine facility on Saturday and were yet to be found last night.

Auckland remains the epicentre of the outbreak, although Waikato reported 13 cases over the weekend and Northland reported three.

Of cases reported in the last fortnight, 384 have yet to be linked, indicating widespread community transmission.

On Sunday, Covid was detected in wastewater in Huntly in Waikato. There are currently no known cases there, suggesting an unknown outbreak.

As of Sunday, 56 people were in hospital with Covid-19, up from 47 the day before - two were in ICU.

Meanwhile eight residents and one staff member at Henderson's Edmonton Meadows care home have tested positive for the virus and officials are still trying to confirm the source of infection. Two of the residents have been transferred to hospital for care.

The vaccination rollout brought some more positive news. About 82,000 vaccinations were reported on Saturday and Sunday (taking in the vaccinations that took place on Friday and Saturday).

Each day, nearly 10,000 of those doses were first doses - helping DHBs inch towards their targets of getting 90 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

As of Sunday, four DHBs - Waitemata, Auckland, Capital and Coast, and Canterbury - have given 90 per cent of their eligible populations at least one jab. The remaining 16 were lagging.

Auckland was rocked by a large anti-lockdown protest this weekend. Photo / Phibbs

The two slowest were Tairawhiti, which has vaccinated just 78 per cent of its eligible population, and Northland, for whom the measure was 79 per cent.

At the current pace, it will still take at least two months before the Government hits its goal of getting 90 per cent of people in all DHBs vaccinated.

Once that target has been reached, the whole country will move to the Government's new traffic light Covid system, which allows significantly greater freedoms.

It is expected, however, that Auckland will move earlier with experts predicting the region's three DHBs should be all at a 90 per cent double-vaccination rate by early December. The slowest of the three, Counties Manukau, is now at a 89 per cent first-jab rate, with just over 5000 jabs to go to hit 90 per cent.

The Government has said it would review progress towards the 90 per cent target for all of the DHBs on November 29.

It is not clear what the Government will do on that date, if many DHBs are still well short of having 90 per cent of their eligible populations fully vaccinated.