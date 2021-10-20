Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Canterbury principals meeting over confusion around alert level 2 rules

Canterbury principals are coming together to discuss confusion about activities during alert level 2. Photo / Courtney Winter

Principals across Canterbury are coming together to discuss alert level 2 confusion.

Ministry of Education director for Canterbury Coralanne Child is hosting a live stream for principals this morning.

It hopes to clear up issues about vaccines and gathering limits.

But Canterbury West Coast Secondary Principals' Association president Phil Holstein said they need more clarity on what they should and shouldn't do.

"Given the Ministry of Education is making this up as we go, everyone is going to interpret things differently".

Holstein said there is a period of uncertainty in which schools are trying to find their way.

It comes after the Government last week introduced a teacher vaccine mandate, covering all teachers and other support staff who would have any contact with children or students.

It will also include early childhood centre staff and home-based educators.

The workers must be fully vaccinated by January 1, 2022, after having a first dose by November 15.

But those who are not vaccinated will need to return a weekly negative Covid-19 test in the meantime.

Secondary schools will also be required to maintain a register of their students' vaccination status and require masks for assemblies.

Holstein said one of the biggest questions is on high school graduations and prizegivings in level 2 restrictions.

According to the Government guidelines, school events such as performances, cultural events and sports can continue under level 2.

"Those events are a significant part of term 4 for secondary school students."

He said they hope today's meeting will give clarification on how it can be done best for the students, while also following the restrictions.