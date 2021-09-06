Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: What alert level move means for schools

All of New Zealand - except for Auckland - will move to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

All of New Zealand - except for Auckland - will move to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

Schools outside Auckland will reopen from Thursday and although masks are recommended, they will not be mandatory.

From Thursday morning, schools can reopen, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today as she outlined the move to alert level 2 outside of Auckland.

‌

Schools have navigated alert level changes before, but never with such an infectious variant of Covid-19 as the Delta outbreak.

Schools have 48 hours to get ready for the alert level changes, so can start preparing from tomorrow morning.

Public health experts have been calling for a more stringent level 2 with rules including mandatory mask-wearing in high schools and school buses.

"My guidance would be ... recommending the use of masks in schools, but not requiring it," director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today.

He said children aged 12 or older should wear masks, but it would not be mandatory.

Secretary for Education Iona Holsted. Photo / Supplied

Writing to school leaders on Friday, Secretary for Education Iona Holsted said the ministry had been repeatedly asked what was happening in level 2.

The Ministry of Education planned to send out bulletins and make changes to its website once an announcement was made.

"As has occurred with recent alert level changes, we will always give you as much notice as possible on future alert level requirements," Holsted said last week.

What level 2 used to look like

In level 2 last year, everyone was allowed back to school unless they were sick or in isolation and waiting on a test result.

Playgrounds reopened and contact sports were allowed to resume, although some schools chose to maintain stricter rules until level 1.

Hygiene and physical distancing remained important - everyone was advised to stay 1m apart to avoid breathing on or touching each other.

After the level 4 lockdown in 2020, schools were told masks were not needed when students went back to school in level 2, but many still wore them.

At least one primary school made them mandatory.