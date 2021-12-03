Covid 19 Delta outbreaK: Canterbury DHB reaches 90 per cent full vaccination

The Canterbury District Health Board has reached 90 per cent full vaccination. Photo / George Heard

The Canterbury District Health Board has reached 90 per cent full vaccination.

The achievement, also for Waitemata DHB, was announced at 1pm today.

The district health boards are now the third and fourth to hit 90 per cent double-dose with the Pfizer vaccination.

They join the Auckland and Capital and Coast DHB's which have also reached 90 per cent.

The last case announced in Canterbury was a child isolating at home after travelling from Auckland to Christchurch on an Air New Zealand flight.

The child left managed isolation last week and travelled from Auckland to Christchurch on Air NZ flight NZ8475 on Thursday, November 25.