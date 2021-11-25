Covid 19 Delta outbreak: South Canterbury DHB reaches 90 per cent first dose

The South Canterbury DHB has reached 90 per cent first vaccination meaning just one district health board is left before the whole South Island surpasses the target. Photo / Bevan Conley

The South Canterbury DHB has reached 90 per cent first vaccination meaning just one district health board is left before the whole South Island surpasses the target.

Ministry of Health data shows as of Wednesday, the 74 people that needed to have their first dose had done so. 82.5 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.

Now, four of the district health boards in the South Island have reached 90 per cent first vaccination with just the West Coast lagging behind.

799 more people need to be vaccinated until it can reach the target, down from the 903 needed on Monday.

Vaccination numbers are expected to rise as local MP Damien O'Connor has reportedly visited Gloriavale Christian Community and delivered a firm and clear message that all eligible New Zealanders needed to get vaccinated to beat the virus.

The Otago Daily Times also reported Gloriavale school teachers have joined the community's midwives and accepted their Covid vaccinations.

Meanwhile, the Canterbury DHB continues to lead the way on full vaccination in the south with 86.1 per cent. It is closely followed by the Southern DHB on 85.6 per cent.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the whole of NZ will move into the traffic light framework at 11.59pm on Thursday, December 2.

Ardern urged Kiwis to download the vaccination certificate, which will become critical under the framework for people to get out and about.

She said vaccine levels would be a key determining factor in what light of the new system each region was put in.