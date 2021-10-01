Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Campaign to get 90 per cent of Cantabrians vaccinated ramping up

A campaign to ensure 90 per cent of Cantabrians have had at least one vaccination against Covid-19 by Labour Weekend is ramping up with a pop-up clinic for the Samoan community today. Photo / Supplied

A campaign to ensure 90 per cent of Cantabrians have had at least one vaccination against Covid-19 by Labour Weekend is ramping up with a pop-up clinic for the Samoan community today. Photo / Supplied

A campaign to ensure 90 per cent of Cantabrians have had at least one vaccination against Covid-19 by Labour Weekend is ramping up with a pop-up clinic for the Samoan community tomorrow.

The campaign is aiming to make Canterbury the most Covid-19 protected region in the country.

The walk-in clinic has been set up at the Etu Pasifika Vaccination Centre on Montreal St and will be open from 9am until 4.30pm.

A drive-through vaccination clinic will also be set up at Christchurch Arena in Addington for about three weeks. No appointment is needed.

Starting on October 4, the clinic will be open from Monday to Friday, 1.30pm-7.30pm and Saturday and Sunday, 11am-5am.

The campaign has been dubbed "90%​ Canterbury – we're worth it."

The campaign has been dubbed "90%​ Canterbury - we're worth it." Photo / Supplied

The agencies involved include marketing and communications company Harvey Cameron, the Canterbury Clinical Network, the Canterbury District Health Board and the Canterbury Chamber of Commerce.

A Canterbury District Health Board spokesperson said 75,000 more people need to receive their first dose vaccination to have 90 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose by Labour weekend.

"Approximately 25,000 people are already booked in to receive a first dose by Labour weekend so we are well on our way to this."

"If you're one of the missing 50,000 people aged 12 or over who are yet to book or get vaccinated, it's never been easier: walk in, drive through or book an appointment to get protected," they said.

