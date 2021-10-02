The 90% Project: Vaccinate against Covid for family, friends and community says Laura McGoldrick

"Do it for your family, do it for your friends, do it for your community." Video / Supplied

"Don't do it for you. Do it for your family, do it for your friends, do it for your community so we can get back to a life that was a lot easier than what we're currently doing right now."

That's the message from The Hits presenter Laura McGoldrick to those who are not yet vaccinated against Covid 19.

It was that same thinking that saw her get both doses of the Pfizer vaccine as soon as she could.

"It was important to me to get vaccinated because I have a family - I have a grandfather, I have children, my parents, my community. I want to get back to a different way of life that I remember, a normal way of life for my kids and my community and my family. It was a bit of a no-brainer for me personally."

The mother-of-two is backing The 90% Project, which aims to get 90 per cent of eligible Kiwis vaccinated against Covid by Christmas, not only for her family but for other parents, children and businesses being affected by lockdown restrictions.

"My job as a parent is to protect my children at all costs and if that means I can help by having the vaccine, of course I'm going to do it. I wouldn't even hesitate. I want to keep them safe but also I want to get back to their normal.

Laura McGoldrick says being vaccinated against Covid was important for her because of her family including children Harley and Teddy. Photo / Supplied

"This reality is very hard. It's hard on us as parents, it's hard even if you don't have children. It's a hard thing for young children to comprehend - all children - it's even hard for adults to comprehend.

"I would like my children to have their lives be put back on track and be able to do the things they love to do - go to kindy, go to the playground. If me getting vaccinated is a step in the right direction that's fine by me."

McGoldrick said the experience of getting the vaccine "really wasn't a big palaver".

"You rock in you give your name and you get your cool card. I wore my sticker for three days after because I was like, 'yes! Here we go. One step closer to freedom'.

"It was a super easy process. I don't like needles but I just didn't look so it was fine."

Her message for those thinking they didn't need the vaccine is simple.

"If you think, 'I don't really want to get the vaccine. I don't need it. I don't want to travel, I don't want to do those things'. Don't do it for you.

"Do it for your family, do it for your friends, do it for your community so we can get back to a life that was a lot easier than what we're currently doing right now.

"It doesn't take long, it's easy to do. You're in, you're out and it's done."