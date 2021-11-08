Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Brian Tamaki and wife say they aren't Covid positive

Up to 5000 people marched through central Auckland streets after protesting in the Auckland Domain. Video / Brett Phibbs

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki and his wife say they have not tested positive for Covid-19 after a fellow church member returned a positive test result.

Papatoetoe resident Paul Thompson, a member of Destiny Church, has since tested positive for Covid, Stuff reports.

The 57-year-old last week denied failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Order by attending the gathering, along with 5000 people, during alert level 3 restrictions.

Since reports of Thompson positive result, Tamaki said he and his family are in "good health".

"Thank you for asking about my health, which usually I would treat as a private matter. But, neither Hannah or I, or those in our bubble, have Covid-19.

"We remain focused on taking sensible steps to limit this possibility."

Tamaki said it was not his place to comment on a church members health but said he had no "direct knowledge" of Thompson status.

"The church has been prevented from offering any live services through the level 4, and the current level 3, lockdowns so I have had little to do with Paul and his family.

"If he does have any health issue, I wish him and his family well and all the support they require," he said.

About 5000 people gathered at Auckland Domain on Saturday October 30 then proceeded to march through the streets of Newmarket brandishing freedom signs and flags and blocking traffic.

Police said they were "disappointed" in the actions of the organisers of the event, who "went ahead despite police warning them that the gathering was a breach of the current restrictions".

Thompson was also charged alongside Tamaki for organising another protest at Auckland Domain on October 2.

Thompson told Stuff he had a negative Covid test on the Friday before October 30 protest.

Destiny Church said in a statement to the Herald yesterday that it was "not aware of any such case."

"We have also not been notified by the Ministry of Health of any member within Destiny Church having contracted Covid-19 to date."

"Should we ever receive such a notification it is our policy not to comment to the media as it would be a breach of privacy for us to disclose member's personal information...as Destiny Church has not held any church services for three months, it is highly unlikely we will be contacted. Therefore it would not be relevant or in the public's interest for the church to be mentioned as we can not be a location of interest."