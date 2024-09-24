Police said they searched a property in Dunedin this afternoon and arrested a teen without incident.
“We understand incidents like this can be distressing, and we hope this arrest can provide reassurance to the community,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh.
A 16-year-old is due to appear in court on Thursday facing a charge of threatening to kill.
Leigh said police are supporting those involved and investigating what happened.
Further charges may be laid.
Bayfield High School was the first of two schools put into lockdown today, with a Wellington girls’ college also evacuated over a “concerning” threat this afternoon.
Police said they were investigating the threat at Wellington East Girls’ College after they were alerted around 1.20pm.
The school was evacuated as a precaution.
“Police attended the school and have found nothing untoward. Final checks are being completed,” a police spokesperson said.
“We would like to reassure the public that we believe there is no credible threat and would like to thank the staff and pupils at the school for their patience.”
