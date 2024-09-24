Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Teen charged with threatening to kill after Dunedin’s Bayfield High School put into lockdown

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
How sex worker Madison Ashton reacted to 'botched' Polkinghorne case, last-ditch effort to save the iconic Chateau Tongariro and high hopes for new e-scooter contracts.

A teenager has been charged with threatening to kill after Dunedin’s Bayfield High School was put into lockdown today.

Police were alerted at 8.17am after a threatening email was sent to the school this morning.

An email from the school principal to parents about 8.35am said the school was in lockdown and all students would stay on site.

“Please keep your son or daughter at home if they have not left for school yet.”

Armed police turned away parents outside the school. About 50 parents gathered outside the school and small groups of students were escorted off the school grounds to the crowd.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police said they searched a property in Dunedin this afternoon and arrested a teen without incident.

“We understand incidents like this can be distressing, and we hope this arrest can provide reassurance to the community,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh.

A 16-year-old is due to appear in court on Thursday facing a charge of threatening to kill.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Leigh said police are supporting those involved and investigating what happened.

Further charges may be laid.

Bayfield High School was the first of two schools put into lockdown today, with a Wellington girls’ college also evacuated over a “concerning” threat this afternoon.

Police said they were investigating the threat at Wellington East Girls’ College after they were alerted around 1.20pm.

The school was evacuated as a precaution.

“Police attended the school and have found nothing untoward. Final checks are being completed,” a police spokesperson said.

“We would like to reassure the public that we believe there is no credible threat and would like to thank the staff and pupils at the school for their patience.”




Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.




Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand