A teenager has been charged with threatening to kill after Dunedin’s Bayfield High School was put into lockdown today.

Police were alerted at 8.17am after a threatening email was sent to the school this morning.

An email from the school principal to parents about 8.35am said the school was in lockdown and all students would stay on site.

“Please keep your son or daughter at home if they have not left for school yet.”

Armed police turned away parents outside the school. About 50 parents gathered outside the school and small groups of students were escorted off the school grounds to the crowd.