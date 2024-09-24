Advertisement
Wellington East Girls’ College evacuated over ‘concerning’ threat

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Police say their investigation at Wellington East Girls’ College found nothing untoward and final checks are being completed. Photo / NZME

A Wellington girls’ college has been evacuated over a “concerning” threat this afternoon.

Police said in a statement they are investigating the incident at Wellington East Girls’ College after they were alerted around 1.20pm.

The school was evacuated as a precaution.

“Police attended the school and have found nothing untoward. Final checks are being completed,” a police spokesperson said.

“We would like to reassure the public that we believe there is no credible threat and would like to thank the staff and pupils at the school for their patience.”

It comes the same day as Dunedin’s Bayfield High School was placed in lockdown after an email threat.

An email from the school principal to parents about 8.35am said the school was in lockdown effective immediately, and all students would remain on-site.

“Please keep your son or daughter at home if they have not left for school yet.”

Armed police could be seen turning away parents outside the school. About 50 parents were gathered outside the school, with small groups of students seen being escorted off the school grounds to the crowd.

The decision was then made mid-morning to call off classes for the day.

Police were working to establish the origin of the correspondence, a spokesperson said.


