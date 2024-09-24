Police say their investigation at Wellington East Girls’ College found nothing untoward and final checks are being completed. Photo / NZME

Police say their investigation at Wellington East Girls’ College found nothing untoward and final checks are being completed. Photo / NZME

A Wellington girls’ college has been evacuated over a “concerning” threat this afternoon.

Police said in a statement they are investigating the incident at Wellington East Girls’ College after they were alerted around 1.20pm.

The school was evacuated as a precaution.

“Police attended the school and have found nothing untoward. Final checks are being completed,” a police spokesperson said.

“We would like to reassure the public that we believe there is no credible threat and would like to thank the staff and pupils at the school for their patience.”