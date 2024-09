The Head Hunters gang pad in Sockburn, Christchurch. Photo / Kurt Bayer

There’s hope a Christchurch property’s questionable history won’t put off prospective buyers.

A former Head Hunters gang pad is up for auction tonight, after it was forfeited to the Crown in 2022 for renovations funded by criminal proceeds.

At the time, the news of the forfeiture came as a relief to locals, who claimed to have endured menacing looks and loud motorbikes.

The property was taken over by Head Hunters in 2016, after being previously occupied by the Epitaph Riders gang.