Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland two to three weeks away from the crucial 90% vaccination rate

There are 80 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, 77 in Auckland, two in the Waikato and one in Northland. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland could be two to three weeks away from the crucial 90% vaccination rate but the city won't be opening up till the end of November.

It comes as 80 new cases emerged on Sunday, not including two cases in Ōtorohanga revealed on Sunday evening. One of the new cases was in Northland, two in Waikato and 77 in Auckland.

The Government's new traffic light-style warning system will kick into gear once Auckland and the wider country hit vaccination targets of 90 per cent.

The 'heroes in the streets' is a campaign by Manurewa Marae to help address low Māori vaccination rates in the area. Photo / Michael Craig

On Saturday Auckland saw 18,496 vaccinations, including 4391 first doses. Overall, 90 per cent of the city's eligible population has had a first dose and 76 per cent have had their second.

But the Government has said that all three DHBs in the region need to have a 90 per cent second-dose vaccination rate for their populations.

Latest figures show the Auckland City DHB sits on a 93 per cent first-vaccination rate, Waitemata 90 per cent and Counties Manukau 87 per cent.

Counties Manukau needs to administer another 12,423 first shots to get to a 90 per cent first-dose target - on current run rate, that should happen in the next six days.

In terms of second-doses, Auckland DHB sits on 80 per cent, Waitemata on 76 per cent and Counties Manukau 73 per cent. Auckland needs to administer another 40,584 second doses, Waitemata 74,207 doses and Counties Manukau 82,250 doses to get to the magical 90 per cent second-dose rates.

On current run rate, and depending on the area, this could happen in two to three weeks - although it's not known how long experts may recommend waiting until the second doses become effective to allow the new traffic light system to kick in, with more freedoms.

On the timetable and run rate above, it could be five to six weeks away - in other words, late November, or early December.

Auckland will move into the new framework when it has hit a vaccination target of 90 per cent across all three of its DHBs.

The rest of the country will move into the framework when each individual DHB hits a target of 90 per cent.

To continue to city's push to get over the 90 per cent line, two separate South Auckland vaccination events are being held today.

The "heroes in the streets" is a campaign by Manurewa Marae and other Māori health providers to help address low Māori vaccination rates in the area.

Today, leaders will hit the street and be available to answer any vaccine questions and vaccinations will also be offered on site.

Manurewa Marae Takutai Moana Kemp called the event a "great opportunity".

"This is a great opportunity to use street stimulation to draw whānau heroes out to come and have a kōrero with our team, which will inform and complement the amazing outreach mahi our Māori providers are currently doing across Tāmaki Makaurau," she said.

Papakura Marae GP Dr Matire Harwood said it's important to bring vaccine opportunities to people.

"We know that alot of our community have other priorities and decisions to make for their families, so bringing our vaccination kaupapa closer to people's home is one way we can bring reassurance and encouragement, if needed, and provide a closer access point to vaccination."

Alongside the "heroes in the streets" campaign a number of musicians such as Che Fu and King Kapisi will be at the Community Immunity Gig held at Rongomai Park in Auckland's Flat Bush.