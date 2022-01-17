The roll out of Pfizer's paediatric Covid-19 vaccine for children is beginning on January 17 and those aged 5 to 11 will have a chance to get a dose and reduce the risks of the virus. Video / NZ Herald / MoH

Health officials have scotched social media claims suggesting five children collapsed after receiving their Covid-19 jab at a North Shore vaccination centre.

Northern Regional Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) clinical director Dr Anthony Jordan said he was aware of the rumours and they were incorrect.

"We can confirm there are no reports of any such events occurring," Jordan said.

An ambulance did attend a gym near the vaccination centre, located at Eventfinder Stadium in Wairau Valley, at 10.23am but that was in response to an unrelated medical event, a St John spokeswoman said.

One ambulance crew treated one patient who was taken to North Shore Hospital in a minor condition, she said.

Jordan said they recommended parents and caregivers who wanted to know more about the vaccine ensure they were getting information from trusted, official sources such as their GP.

More than 6600 under 11-year-old children received their first dose of the vaccine across Tāmaki Makaurau on the first day the age group became eligible, on Monday, January 17.

People could walk in or drive up any time at community vaccination centres, or could book in with a GP or pharmacy, he said.

Individual bookings are available at BookMyVaccine.nz, and bookings for two or more members of the whānau could be made by calling 0800 28 29 26.

For information on centres' opening hours and locations, visit the website: www.vaccinateforauckland.nz