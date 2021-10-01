Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland awaits new case numbers days before alert level decision

Nineteen cases were announced by Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Auckland awaits the announcement of today's Covid numbers as health bosses yesterday warned to expect dozens of Delta cases in the coming days.

The update comes just days away from the next review of alert level settings, which could mean an easing of restrictions for Auckland's nearly seven-week lockdown.

Today's figures will be released through a statement from the Ministry of Health about 1pm. We will provide live coverage - please keep refreshing this file.

There were six new locations of interest listed on Saturday, including several supermarkets and a petrol station.

In the past week there has been a huge fluctuation of daily case numbers; eight were recorded on Tuesday, followed by 45 on Wednesday.

Yesterday there were 19 new cases recorded, only one of which was unlinked – bringing the number of unlinked cases from the past two weeks to nine.

At Friday's 1pm update, director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said about 35 more new cases could emerge in the coming days among household contacts.

Five new locations of interest were added to the Ministry of Health's list at 10am, followed by one more at midday, bringing the total to 98 events across 73 locations.

The additions included Pak'nSave Mt Albert, Noel Leeming Ormiston, Indo Spice World and Pak'nSave in Manakau, Whenuapai Gardens Papatoetoe and Z Petrol station on Harris Rd.

On Monday the Government will deliberate on Auckland's alert level settings, after which restrictions in the region could be eased. The city will have spent nearly seven weeks at levels 3 and 4 by this time.

Covid-19 Response minister Chris Hipkins said earlier this week that high numbers of cases did not necessarily mean Auckland could not move down alert levels.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously signalled the Auckland boundary would remain in place if the region moved to alert level 2 next week.

Officials have also indicated that the post-lockdown future would look different to the freedoms enjoyed before the Delta outbreak.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield told Newsroom masking up, scanning in and a vaccine pass to enter some venues would be part of life as long as the Delta virus remains.

